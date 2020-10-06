Tinder is upping its security game with a brand new feature that will allow accounts to verify themselves with real-time selfies so that you can get swiping on genuine and authentic profiles.

If you’re a Tinder user in Australia, you can expect to see this brand new feature coming into play on the dating app very soon.

How it works is essentially you will be able to take selfies for safety, in a new security step called ‘Photo Verification’, which is exactly what it sounds like. Using some brand new fancy technology, users will be asked to take a posed photo that is taken in real-time, which will then be compared to a provided image.

So for example, you could be asked to mirror an image that requires you to close one eye and stick your tongue out. Once you do this, human-assisted AI will then analyse whether or not you’re a genuine person. It’s a pretty cool system for weeding out the fakes and ensuring maximum authenticity.

Here’s a little step by step to help you fully understand how the process will work once it rolls out.

Open Tinder and tap the profile icon Tap the grey checkmark by your name/age Select ‘verify your profile’ to begin You’ll then be shown a pose, copy the pose with a selfie Confirm your selfie best matches the post provided Hit ‘Submit for review’ Repeat steps 4+5 once more.

At the end of the process, you will then become Tinder verified and can start to swipe on other verified profiles. Think of it as something similar to a blue tick on social media.

Extra security for your swipes, what’s not to love.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we’re dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today’s daters,” said Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust & Safety Product for Tinder.

“I’m proud to share this update to our Australian members, which represents an important step in driving our commitment to trust and safety work forward.”

Time to do some safe swiping.