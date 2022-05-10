Hey there friends! TikTok is back with another absurd hack that will undoubtedly change our lives. This one here shows us how to make our ill-fitting jeans expand to fit our bodies. Something we’ve all desperately needed at one stage in our lives.

The trick? All you need to do is hop in the shower with the jeans still on and let the water wash over you. TikTok hacks do NOT care if you look like a fool. But hey, at least you’ll be a clean fool.

Brave TikToker Aaryn MJ (@aaryn.mj) decided to try the hack out by putting on a pair of denim jeans that were just a little too tight and dousing them in the shower.

I would have tried this hack for myself but I have writing to do and sitting here with damp jeans all day does not sound appealing.

According to the TikTok series, Aaryn used warm water in the shower for this hack. Apparently, if your jeans are too tight / too small the warm water helps them expand to your body while you wear them.

The only catch is you have to keep on wearing them as they dry. No taking them off. Just you and your sodden pants for the rest of the day.

During the drying phase, Aaryn also put some slides in the front of her jeans to help them expand a bit.

“You all might be onto something, but you also might be trying to get me to embarrass myself,” she said in the video.

Hey, I’m just glad someone is trying this out for the rest of us. Could NOT be me.

After multiple videos that showcased just how long it takes for jeans to dry after being doused with water, the results came through.

“I am actually blown away. Showering in your jeans does in fact work,” she said.

“10 out of 10 recommend showering in your jeans.”

According to Aaryn, the front button was easier to do, the jeans were more comfortable to slide on and the zip just glided up.

But hey if you’re not convinced, Aaryn made TWO results videos to further cement the magic of this hack.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to have a fully clothed shower before my housemates get home.