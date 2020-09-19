Guys, I just don’t know anymore, I’m so tired and I’m starting to think the internet might have been a big mistake. Anyway, there are reports today that dentists are pleading with TikTok users to stop filing their own teeth down, because that’s a thing some people are now doing.

It could be that we have a Tide Pod challenge situation here, where some people are spreading this idea around just to sow the seeds of chaos, and others are taking it seriously. Either way, a TikTok user named Mia Dio was one of the first to jump on the teeth-filing trend.

In a popular video, she says: “I’m going to file my teeth down with a nail file because they’re not perfect. I have some ridges, and we’re balling on a budget … trigger warning.” The sound of a file can then e heard scraping on her front teeth, which do look a little smoother at the end.

Other TikTok users also appear to have done this too:

As expected, dentists have strongly cautioned against the practice, with Chad Evans telling Insider:

“The moment that you remove tooth structure, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you’re doing irreparable damage and destruction to your teeth … It’s not the same as filing your fingernails. If you file your fingernails today, they’ll grow back tomorrow. Our teeth are permanent.”

Got it? If for some absurd reason you were thinking of filing your teeth down, then maybe don’t do that? Good, just as long as we’re all on the same page.