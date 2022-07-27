It’s been revealed which TikTokers make the most cold hard cash via spon con and once again I am regretting not learning more Doja Cat dances in 2020.

Social media scheduling site Hopper HQ cooked up the numbers and curated a TikTok Rich List of all the influencers making absolute bank from sponsored content.

Please, will someone send me silly little snacks and maybe also lots of money to lipsync to my phone?

5. Will Smith

Coming in fifth was none other than Will Smith, which I find incredibly surprising because I was genuinely unaware he had TikTok. I must know what Willow Smith thinks about this.

Will we see Millie Ford on an ep of Red Table Talk? One can only dream.

According to Hopper HQ, Smith has 72.3 million followers and makes around AUD$77,585 (US$53,741) per post. His net worth is estimated to be around AUD$433,105,500(USD$300 million).

Look Will, if you’re getting sent any free shit you don’t want please feel free to send it my way.

4. Addison Rae

Just missing out on the Sports Day podium is Addison Rae, who apparently scores approximately AUD$94,107 (USD$65,194) per post.

Look, maybe brands are just massive fans of He’s All That? No judgement here.

She has a net worth of around AUD$21,652,425 (USD$15 million) and 87.9 million followers on TikTok. That is simply so many people to sling teeth whitening toothpaste at.

3. Bella Poarch

The TikTok sponcon bronze medal goes to Bella Poarch, the girl who unwittingly made the iconic British teen diss track ‘M to the B’ a global hit by bobbing her head around.

She reportedly makes AUD$96,468 (USD$66,830) per post and has a net worth of AUD$2,886,990 (USD$2 million).

Credit where credit’s due, despite it being a fucking terrible song, ‘Build A Bitch’ was stuck in my head for at least a month. And that’s branding, baby!

2. Khaby Lame

ICYMI, Khaby Lame recently overtook Charli D’Amelio as the most followed creator on TikTok.

He doesn’t speak in any of his videos — an actual unique selling point for TikTok TBH. Plus, he mostly makes comedy sketches and takes the piss out of life hack videos. In short: a vibe.

According to Hopper HQ, he scores AUD$133,162 (USD$92,270) per sponsored post. Nice for some!

His net worth is AUD$7,215,890 (USD$5 million). At that price you honestly don’t need life hacks, LBR.

1. Charli D’Amelio

In news that will surprise literally no one with a pulse and an internet connection, Charli D’Amelio makes the most money from sponsored content. Are we shocked? We are not shocked.

I mean, she literally has her own TV show. Hard to compete TBH. Charli apparently makes AUD$152,678 (USD$105,770) per post and has a net worth of around AUD$28,869,900 (USD$20 million).

Who knows, maybe Charli might even be one of the lucky few able to afford a one bedroom terrace in Sydney?

Personally I don’t understand how a sponsored content post could be worth that much, but also my social media content is mostly Instagram stories of my housemates’ cats. I’m not claiming to be a viral big wig over here. And maybe this is why I’m not making a bajillion dollarydoos in sponsored content! Much to think about.