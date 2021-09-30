An Aussie legend has filmed a TikTok of a recent call between her and a scam artist claiming to work for the government, and it’ll make you almost want to pick up the phone and troll them yourself.

We’ve all received a scam call or ten in the last few weeks claiming to be from the Federal Government but have you actually stayed on the line beyond the automated message? Well, 23-year-old TikToker Brieahna (@briechad) did and the results are hilarious.

In one video, Brieahna gets a call from someone who allegedly works for the Australian Border Force. Sure, Jan.

An automatic message plays: “This call is from the Investigation Division of the Australian Border Force.

“The reason behind this call is that the Australian Border Force has found and seized a parcel under your name, which was shipped through Australian Post, using your ID, which contains illegal components.

“There is an arrest warrant already issued under your name. To talk to an officer from the Australian Border Force, please press one now. I repeat, press one.”

My favourite thing about this, hypothetically, is if there was an arrest warrant under your name, an officer wouldn’t give you the opportunity to say no, they’d just knock on your door and arrest you. That’s literally what an arrest warrant is; a written statement that gives police permission to take you in for questioning, lol.

Alas, we continue. Brieahna presses a number—not one but it puts her through anyway—and gets in touch with someone who, again, supposedly works at the Aussie Border Force. She asks them for more information on the arrest warrant against her, which is when they reply with confusion.

“Oh alright, so you mean you got a call from our department about an arrest warrant under your name?”

Mate, if you really were part of the organisation, you would’ve known that. Strike two.

The TikToker then gives them a fake name and address—Cindy Wood from 74 Bellevue St—which is when they transfer her to their “senior officer”, named *checks notes* Lorenzo Herby. Already sounds fake but go off.

“Senior Officer Herby” sounds hesitant to respond when “Cindy” is first directed to him before he drops his badge number, because sure, police and border officers do that right?

Mr. Herby then claims that a parcel of hers has been seized because it was full of a “controlled drug substance” and that she owes them $94,000, I think. He goes on a rant here and neither Cindy nor I can tell what he said.

Then he asks for her tax file number (??) and medicare number (???) for some totally normal non-criminal reason and… hangs up when she asks why.

It really is just pure comedic gold and honestly something we should all try next time we get one of these scam calls and have some time to kill.

Catch it all below.