It turns out wankers wealthy people in supercars didn’t necessarily have to grind 24/7 to get where they are. That’s because this TikToker is straight-up asking people in Ferraris and Bentleys what they do for a living, and the amount of them who do fuck all is enough to make you want a sugar daddy ASAP.

It’s a simple format: spot a fancy car, approach the driver, and then ask what they do for a living. Somehow, most of the drivers are willing to give him a seemingly candid answer.

The very first response, in the very first TikTok (from last week) was simply: “I sell drugs.”

Other more common answers include doctors and investment bankers.

However, the most surprising thing is just how many people who don’t really know how to answer, simply because they don’t really do anything for a living.

Seeing their own faces when they reflect on how miraculously rich they are is equal parts hilarious and infuriating.

These kinds of answers vary from “retired” to “I don’t [do anything for a living]”.

One guy was caught so off-guard that he just chucked awkwardly before admitting he did “nothing” for a living, while one woman simply answered that she was married.

The TikToker behind the videos, Daniel McDonald (@itsdanielmac), has only posted three TikToks since he started last week.

But in less than seven days he’s already clocked around 29 million views, and almost four million likes.

There’s something addictive about watching him ask these people what we’ve always wanted to say to their faces.

Judging from all their exasperated expressions, it’s clear that the secret to success is just to be born rich.