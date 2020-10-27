Thanks for signing up!

These five American mums have taken over TikTok. Not literally, but in the sense their faces are everywhere because they radiate a kind of endearing mum-ness which is extremely relatable yet also utterly hilarious.

The way they miss the cue for each line of the song, the way the bob their heads, the way they’re just having a bloody good time and don’t give a fricka frack about what anyone else thinks… all of it is just iconic.

In around two weeks, the original video’s already gotten almost 50 million views. Even the uploader admitted: “Yeah my mom made me famous, deal with it.”

We love the mums. We want more of the mums.

All of a sudden, people even started impersonating them.

Then, they became a fully-fledged meme.

Suddenly everyone was guessing everything about these mums because they’re simultaneously so relatable yet memeable.

Somehow all of the guesses are completely spot on. Yes, everyone seems to do the third mum dirty, but at the same time… they’re not wrong, either.

Peep what TikTokers guessed for their clothes…

…and their homes…

…and even their goddamn families.

Owing to the fact people keep dragging her, the third mum now has a cult following.

It’s only fitting for a queen who’s not afraid to get a bit rowdy on a mums’ night out.

However, this isn’t the first time this meme format has popped up on TikTok.

That honour goes to the SM6 Band, but eventually we all had to pack it up after everyone started calling Eliana “Pigeon”.

If you know, you know. Otherwise, it’s a story for another article.