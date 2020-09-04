A TikTok of a girl singing has gone viral, and it’s not for the singing. In fact, it’s because her mum interrupts the scene by literally crashing through the ceiling. Yes, you heard that correctly. Liz starts singing and suddenly her mums foot pokes through the roof to say hello.

What the commenters and myself find so amusing, is that her mum doesn’t even make a sound when she falls through, she just casually moves her foot around like it was nothing.

Thankfully, there is a follow-up video providing some much needed context to that very cursed video. According to Liz, she was practicing for a placement audition in her Musical Theatre degree. Her mum was in the attic at the same time looking for luggage, and instead of walking along wooden beams, she “tripped over her super cute little silver flip flops” and fell through the ceiling.

Apparently everything’s ok though, and she didn’t even get a bruise. Remarkable.

Well, this TikTok certainly had a lot of people floored, especially Liz’s mum.