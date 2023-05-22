So, your house is an awkward shade of grey. You don’t think much of it because, well, you kinda like the colour. It’s not as boring and sterile as white and not as daunting or drab as black — it’s perfectly safe. Well, TikTok has given this greyish shade a name, and it’s striking fear into the hearts of many. Introducing “millennial grey”.

When I first read the term “millennial grey” I thought it was the moment when you first realise you’re starting to get grey hairs. Then I realised I’m literally a child and already have Nonno wisps coming out of my scalp, so the term couldn’t possibly be about aging.

Thankfully, TikTok enlightened me, and made it clear that millennial grey is just a shade of grey that’s more popular amongst millennials. I mean, I really should’ve guessed as much.

If your couch is grey, your curtains are grey and even your dogs are grey you may be guilty of following this boring decor trend. Hell, you don’t even need to be a millennial to be plagued with a grey-heavy sense of style.

Some TikTokers reckon there’s a reason so many people fall for the treacherous temptations of millennial grey, and it goes by the name of Boomer Beige/Brown.

Basically, folks argue that the garishness of the reds and browns that most boomers were in love with has caused a trauma response in millennials, who now want everything to be pristine, grey, modern and clean.

“Perfect representation of the bleak lifetime we’ve all collected trauma from,” wrote another.

Other TikTokers argued that the real colour that gives away your age is forest green.

I know for a fact that I’ve seen many a forest green couch in millennial people’s homes, so this checks out.

I wonder what the Gen Z colour scheme would be? Maximalist bright colours? An overabundance of nostalgic trinkets and items? Bratz and Hello Kitty decor? It’s hard to tell.

All I know is that decorating a home costs money so my house is literally a mix-match of borrowed items, gifts, cheap Facebook marketplace finds and hand-me-downs.

Maybe cost-of-living chic is the Gen Z decor style.