More folks are realizing they’re probably unknowing participants of the viral “random acts of kindness” TikTok trend. This follows a woman speaking out this week after a TikToker made her into a sob story for the #content despite the woman not knowing she was being filmed.

In the r/Australia subreddit where our nation’s best and worst ideas fester, the biggest thread of the past 24 hours began when a confused user claimed their groceries had been paid for by a stranger.

Turns out Aldi Hurstville is the centre of spicy tea spills in Australia right now. Who would’ve guessed?

“I was shopping at ALDI Hurstville today, and this dude just walked up to the counter as I was about to pay, and asked if I wanted to see magic and there he pays for my groceries,” the Reddit post begins.

“I was stunned for few seconds (sic), took me few seconds to process, and the cashier just kept saying, he paid for your groceries. Has anyone else had this experience?”

The comments section is now flooded with people advising the Aldi shopper that they are likely the subject of a wannabe “random acts of kindness” TikTok vid.

This mystery “dude” who asked the author if they wanted to see magic could’ve any number of random acts of kindness TikTokers.

The main subset of the “random acts of kindness” genre is the “paying for a stranger’s groceries” trend.

This has gathered millions of views on the platform after gaining steam during the 2020 lockdowns when grocery stores were one of the only places you were legally allowed to shop.

Following the outpouring of “you’re gonna be in a TikTok” comments, other Reddit users are coming forward to share their experiences of similar phenomena happening either to them or in front of them.

Despite their “good” intentions, many folks on the internet are being rubbed the wrong way by these random acts of kindness TikToks.

It feels big-time disingenuous to watch a TikToker use someone else’s weekly grocery shop as a mechanism to propel themselves to viral stardom.

READ MORE Aussie Influencer Constance Hall Claims She Lost Her Life Savings To An Absolutely Cooked Scam

In 2022 when people’s pain is being commodified like never before, it feels very icky to go up to someone who you think might be struggling and broadcast their (supposed) struggle to the world.

Especially without their consent as the woman who came forward earlier this week stated.

For anyone who has unwittingly become a part of one of these videos, unfortunately there isn’t much they can do legally.

“As it is at the moment, it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to sue someone for invasion of privacy,” Professor Barbara McDonald from the University of Sydney told the ABC.

For now, it seems the only way you can avoid being part of a random act of kindness TikTok is to be aware of the trend and call it out as it’s happening.