CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses disordered eating.

It really is no secret that celebrities edit the fuck out of their pictures before they post them online, but sometimes it’s hard to tell what’s authentic and what has been touched up.

Thankfully, this TikToker is doing the lord’s work and comparing the original photographer’s image posted up on Getty Images to the one that ends up being uploaded on celebrities’ Instagrams, and boy is it spicy.

As you’d imagine, there’s a whole lot of thin people making themselves even thinner, eyes being widened, noses made smaller and even height being adjusted.

And some of the celebrities that are shown are people we often consider to be the beauty standard, so it’s a shame to see them promote a body that isn’t even theirs.

You can check out the first round of Insta uploads versus Getty Images below.

The beauty standard chasing the beauty standard? It’s more likely than you think.

It’s pretty nuts when you stop and realise how damaging Instagram and unrealistic body expectations have been on everyone, including celebs.

People’s normal, beautiful bodies are no longer being celebrated online, and it’s a real shame.

This next TikTok vid includes a whole range of drastic transformations, including entire fkn facelifts, quite a lot of waist-cinching and in some instances, an entire shift of the body’s proportions.

One of the celebs in the vid is Dove Cameron, who has been spotted quite a few times using editing tools to make herself seem drastically skinnier than she is.

READ MORE This Muso Has Explained How Exactly He Made Over $700K From His Song Going Viral On TikTok

In 2018, she opened up about her battles with an eating disorder, and how she would constantly edit pictures to look smaller because that’s what she believed was expected of people like her in the entertainment industry.

“I thought I needed to be absolutely tiny to be loved. I genuinely thought I needed to be as skinny as I possibly could to be loved and appreciated and good enough,” Cameron told StyleCaster.

The pic used in the TikTok below, however, was posted this month, and is but one example of excessive editing and image manipulation from Cameron.

In the comments section of the video, many TikTokers have called out how unhealthy it is for drastic editing to be presented as the ‘norm’ on her account, and how it can negatively affect other people’s disordered eating.

It’s quite disheartening to look at all of these images, which are only examples of image manipulation that we know of. There are undoubtedly plenty more on the ‘gram, and it hurts to witness.

If you need support, give Butterfly Foundation a call on 1800 33 4673 or chat online.

If you are in distress, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.