US TikToker Claims She Got Sacked For Filming A Customer On A Date With A Blowup Doll

An American TikToker says she got sacked from her hospo job after she filmed a customer having dinner with a fully inflated blowup doll.

Tara Bjork (@t_bjork) went hyper-viral on TikTok after she spotted a customer getting a phat feed with one of those blowup sex dolls at the restaurant she worked at.

“OK, I’m not supposed to be making TikToks at work but this calls for it,” she began in the video, which now has more than 2.6 million views.

“I work in a nice restaurant in Charlotte and I need you guys to see what came in the door.”

Although the video sparked heaps of laughter and interest amongst netizens — with one person thanking Tara for “risking” her job for the hilarious TikTok — she has since claimed that she’d been let go from the restaurant after the video went viral.

In an interview with local radio station 96.1, the TikToker went into detail about the jaw-dropping experience, adding that it was “mortifying” watching the customer trying to seat.. erm… his guest, I guess?

“He proceeded to get some food, order some drinks for them and have a blast,” Tara shared, revealing that he tried to “feed her grapes”.

After retelling what went down beyond the TikTok, Tara shared that she was let go from her server job due to the virality of her video.

“I did lose my job over the video,” she shared with the radio hosts.

“I think it was almost my time in there anyway, so if there was a way to go this might’ve been the way to do it I guess.”

In a separate interview with The Charlotte Observer, Tara shared that she kinda had an inkling her job would be put on the line if she uploaded the video.

“It would get no views and I would be fine or, it would blow up and I would be fired,” she told the publication.

Tara also told the publication she “was ready for new opportunities, so it wasn’t too much of a shock, thank goodness. Sort of shocked at how viral it went though! My friends’ parents were telling me they’ve seen it.”

Alongside the revelation of her job status, Tara shared the real reason why the customer was on a date with the sex doll.

It was revealed that Henry — the man with the blowup doll — had lost a fantasy football bet, therefore he had to take the lovely piece of inflatable plastic to din dins.

The bloke has since shared his point of view on his own TikTok, packed with beautiful snaps of his intimate date.

Not gonna lie, it’s stories like this that make me miss hospitality… And then I remember the horrid rush we would get during State of Origin and the Easter Show.

I’d rather have the blowup doll than that, thanks!

