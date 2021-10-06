By now, everyone including you, your nonna and your gganbu would have seen or heard about Squid Game, the new Netflix show that’s racing towards the top spot on the streaming service’s most-watched list. It’s a show where South Korean children’s games are turned into death sports for adults, but what if it was set in Australia?

That’s the question Aussie TikToker @alistairfawcus (Alistair Fawcus) has put to us, transforming the games presented in the show into Aussie classics you no doubt played as a child.

For example, in the first video in the series, Fawcus turns the normal Squid Game gauntlet into a handball match, heads down thumbs up and hopscotch.

I would be shot as soon as I stepped into the handball court tbh — that game has so many intricate rules. I think my ‘friends’ permanently shoved me in dunce thinking I wouldn’t get in the way of their real game…

Anyway, here’s the video.

The next vid in the series introduces us to the difficult challenge of removing all the hundreds and thousands from a piece of fairy bread, a deadly game of silent ball and a vicious match of What’s the time Mr Wolf that involves a carnivorous jar of Vegemite.

Sounds fucked because it is, but hey, that’s Squid Game for you.

Now, this next one was the video that made me believe an Aussie Squid Game would fkn slap.

I mean, how cool would a death via pass the parcel scene be? Netflix, make this happen. Call it Koala Game or something.

I won’t spoil the contents of this next one, because it’s nostalgia city. I haven’t heard these game names in yonks.

Of course, there are other country variations floating on TikTok, including this one that showcases what a New Zealand Squid Game would look like.

Kiwi Game maybe? That sounds sick.

Well, there you have it, folks, an Aussie Squid Game.

Would you be eliminated in musical chairs or are you the cutthroat member of the team who pushes people off chairs?

If you’ve finished Squid Game, then here are some similar shows across all streaming services that’ll satisfy your tentacles post-watch.