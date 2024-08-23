The Sims Is For Millennials, Have You Heard Of Dress To Impress? The Game Going Viral On TikTok

View Post

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the latest obsession: Dress To Impress (DTI). No, it’s not another fashion trend or a new designer collab. It’s a game and Gen Z is absolutely losing their minds over it.

The Sims is officially cheugy, now it’s all about the love child of Roblox and your wildest, most absurd fashion dreams.

Okay, so what is Dress To Impress?

So, what’s the deal with Dress To Impress? Imagine a virtual world where you can dress up your Bratz-like avatar in the most outrageous, trendy, or downright bizarre outfits.

From haute couture to streetwear, the possibilities are endless. The game’s styling-based gameplay lets players mix and match a variety of pre-set clothes, accessories, hair, and makeup looks. It’s like having a digital wardrobe that never runs out of options.

But here’s the twist: each round has a specific theme that you’ve got to dress your avatar in. Whether it’s ‘Retro Disco,’ ‘Beach Party,’ or one of my faves: ‘It’s not a phase mum!’ Other players then vote on each outfit, and the top three looks are awarded bronze, silver, and gold. It’s Olympics meets Project Runway. So yes, the fashion girlies are living their dreams!

The game is hosted on the gaming platform Roblox, which is no longer just for the iPad babies, and was created by a 17-year-old user known only as Gigi.

It’s the feet in sand for me. (Image: @dresstoimpress.outfits/Instagram)

TikTok has been the driving force behind the game’s meteoric rise. Influencers and everyday users alike are sharing their best looks, fashion tips, and epic fails. The official Dress To Impress account has 1.9 million followers and is a place for the community to give suggestions for the game and learn about updates.

It seems like the game is hitting mainstream with Charli XCX dropping a brat collab with DTI, that had players gagging for the top of the podium.

But why is Gen Z obsessed with Dress To Impress?

Gen Z loves a good trend, and Dress To Impress hits all the right notes. It’s interactive, it’s creative, and it’s a perfect escape from the world that seems to be falling apart around us. Plus, it’s a great way to try out all those outfits you have saved on your Pinterest board without actually having to spend anything. And in this economy, a virtual shopping spree is just going to have to cut it.

Gen Z has always been obsessed with nostalgia (even low rise jeans for some reason), but there definitely seems to be a shift towards the younger more childhood like inspirations.

A clear example being women in their twenties that are obsessed with Sonny Angels — little dolls that were created by a Japanese toy designer to be a companion to young working women dealing with the stresses of the world.

The dolls were created around the time Japan was going through a mild recession. It now gives women across the world joy, sparking unboxing videos, IRL meetups and exchanges. Fans told the New York Times that the appeal “is one part collecting fad, one part dopamine hit and one part subcultural signifier.”

Dress To Impress definitely falls into the same category — a nostalgic child-like game of dress up that brings simple dopamine hits, serving as a distraction to stresses of the world. Seriously, it is responsible for a lot of the joy in my life.

Whether you’re a fashionista or just looking for a fun way to kill time, Dress To Impress is worth checking out. It’s the perfect blend of creativity, competition, and community that’ll make you smile even just for a moment.

[Image: @dresstoimpress.outfits/ Instagram]





