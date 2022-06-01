The entire nation of Sweden is being roasted online because of allegations that Swedish people don’t feed guests. Sorry but if I come to your house and there isn’t at least one snack on offer, I will not be returning.

#Swedengate began because of a Reddit thread which subsequently went viral on Twitter, as is the way of the world.

Someone posed a question in the r/AskReddit subreddit about the weirdest thing other Redditors had been subject to in other people’s houses.

Another user then weighed in with some absolute revelations regarding the housekeeping efforts of Swedes.

“I remember going to my Swedish friend’s house… and while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready,” the user wrote.

“And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate. That shit was fucking wild.” 

The Reddit thread made its way onto Twitter, where it’s received well over 140,000 likes and caused an absolute shitstorm. Swedestorm?

Other people joined in to debate about whether this is actually a cultural norm in Sweden.

I am gooped, gagged and bamboozled to my core.

Then, another revelation emerged: that apparently people bring their own sheets to stay at other people’s houses too.

As someone who literally never washes their sheets, the best part of staying at other people’s houses is rolling around in their crisp, clean bedlinen.

The result of this whole affair has been a thorough roasting of Sweden online.

Sweden getting roasted in real time? Classic.

Some people have also been using the #Swedengate hashtag to educate — particularly about the country’s violent imperialist, colonialist past.

Users tweeted about their experiences of racism in the country, while others raised the racism faced by the Indigenous Sami people. In 2020, a truth commission was set-up to investigate the systemic discrimination and abuse inflicted on the Sami people by Sweden.

Honestly a genuine shoutout to Twitter here for taking a meme and turning into an important, powerful discussion about racism and discrimination in the Nordic countries.

And all in all, not a great PR week for Sweden.

Image: Getty Images / Harry Engels