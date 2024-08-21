Why Are Influencers Halley Kate and Sophia La Corte Going Viral For Going Against Girl Code?

The New York TikTok universe is quaking with all the tea surrounding the love triangle of Sofia La Corte, Halley Kate and Reed Williams. It’s giving Gossip Girl mixed with Home and Away and we’re soaking it all up!

If you’re chronically online like I am, you might’ve noticed that US TikTok has been thriving with the love triangle BS of these New York influencers. Not only is the drama juicy, but it’s also sparked the conversation of ~girl code~ and being a girl’s girl.

So, to get you up to speed with what’s happening with our besties across the pond, here’s all the tea surrounding Sofia, Halley and Reed’s tumultuous love triangle.

Just pretend we’re at a café or at a club bathroom while I give this goss. Trust, the mental visuals amplify the juice!

What sparked the Halley Kate, Sophia La Corte and Reed Williams love triangle rumour?

Halley Kate is an influencer hailing all the way from the Big Apple. One of the most pinnacle moments of her career was when she bought a home in the Hamptons solely on an influencer salary.

Sophia La Corte is also a NYC-based influencer, so the pair would run in the same circles and attend similar events.

Halley dated Reed for nine months before breaking up in November 2023.

Naturally, as an influencer, Halley unpacked the breakup through social media with posts about post-breakup feels and healing.

However, in 2023, things got a bit cheeky when Halley shared a TikTok lipsyncing Taylor Swift‘s “Karma”.

But what adds to the drama of Halley’s TikTok was that it was uploaded following a Reddit post that claimed they spotted Sophia and Reed on a date.

According to the Reddit post, Sophia and Reed were “cuddled up on a couch enjoying cocktails”. Adding to the tea, the date allegedly took place days after the break, and days after Sophia and Halley were at the same influencer event.

Halley Kate tackles the Sophia La Corte and Reed Williams rumours head on

Following the incoming amounts of piping hot tea, Halley took to TikTok and posted several now-deleted posts talking about the alleged relationship between her ex and fellow influencer.

In a reuploaded interview, Halley accused Sophie of “homie hopping” to her ex three weeks after they broke up. She also added that she tried to address this relationship off-screen, but Sophie had not replied to her.

“You are going to homie hop not even three weeks later after our nine-month-long relationship,” Halley shared.

In another video, Halley urged her fans to not send hate to anyone, stating that she was “just sharing my experience”.

“I’m embarrassed this is even online, TBH, I never would have brought it to social media if it wasn’t for the fact that people starting making videos and now I feel like I need to explain,” Halley wrote.

Halley then took to her podcast, Delusional Diaries, where she reflected on the whole situation with co-host Jaz.

“This just hurts me really bad because I also don’t want to hurt him in turn by having to make this a public thing,” she explained on the pod.

“It was shocking just in general that he would be on a date because when we broke up, he did tell me he didn’t think I was the love of his life. But he also [said]… ‘I need to be single right now [and] I have a lot I need to do on my own.”

Halley Kate and Reed Williams get back together

Following the breakup and the internet drama, Halley and Reed eventually got back together, with a TikTok hard relaunch of their relationship in April 2024.

Since then, Reed has been featured on Halley’s social media accounts, with tonnes of loved-up photos on the influencer’s Instagram.

(Image source: Instagram / @halleykmcg)

Sophia La Corte reveals her side of the love triangle in 2024

Yonks later and I mean yonks, Sophia took to her own TikTok for a get ready with me storytime video about the girl who cancelled her *cough* Halley *cough*.

In the video, Sophia recalled her first date with some bloke (Reed lol) and how it was super romantic. She then went on to reveal that she got a text from Halley, how she refused to respond to Halley.

“He’s single and she literally had to introduce herself over text. I’ve never had a one-on-one conversation with her. I met her maybe three times through work,” Sophie said.

She then went on to reveal that Reed had gone over to her house, and during their little sesh, Halley was blowing up his phone.

“I figured I just let him handle it because it’s his ex and none of my business really,” Sophia continued.

In part two of the video, shared how she was affected by Halley’s iconic “Karma” video.

“It was directed towards me but I thought it was like whatever,” Sophia began.

“I totally get that. I feel for her. You know, we’ve all been there.”

Sophia then finally went onto the juicy part and how Halley considered her a friend — which she disagreed with.

“And the story that was told [by Halley] was not true,” she continued.

“She said ‘Ladies, let me be your lesson. Never feel sorry for a man or defend him because not even three weeks after dumping you out of the blue after you tried to protect him he would go on a date with someone you considered a friend.’”

After saying “friend”, Sophia looked down the barrel and went “girl.”

(Image source: TikTok / @sophialacorte)

“She said considered a friend because she knows that I met her three times, never hung out with her one-on-one and I didn’t have her number. That’s why she said ‘Hi it’s Halley,’” she continued.

Sophia continued to unpack Halley’s TikTok and claimed that she’s never gone inside Halley’s apartment. Halley said she was buying rounds of shots for Sophia during the work event — the work event they both attended before Sophia was spotted on a date with Reed — and how accused Sophia of going through Halley’s following list to find Reed for a date.

“I never DM anyone while I’m standing next to anyone, ever, so that’s all a complete lie,” Sophia shared.

“By no means am I laughing at her. I totally get being upset over a man. I understand how bad it can hurt.

“I’m just laughing because none of that happened.”

In the final part of the storytime, Sophia reflected on all the comments she got from the Halley drama and claimed she was called a “homewrecker” IRL.

She then went on to reveal that their brief relationship dwindled.

“I guess the moral of the story is don’t believe everything you hear online. Don’t take hate too seriously. Keep your head up,” she shared.

“It happens to everyone on all scales. The world loves to pin other women against other women and it is what it is.”

The internet reacts to Sophia La Corte’s side to the love triangle

Throughout Sophia’s storytime saga, folks have called her out for not being respectful and not being a girl’s girl about the matter.

“Villain’s perspective,” one person wrote.

“The calm gaslighting is crazy,” another TikToker commented.

“This was really icky and not respectful. Halley and Reed are back together and you make this video for what? The views must be low. Let’s try to remember to be demure, mindful and cutes,” wrote a third.

Some onlookers even went on to chuck their two cents on the drama through their own videos.

Halley Kate subtly shades Sophia La Corte in new TikTok

Although Halley did not outright call out Sophia for her storytime, she did share a cheeky video to an audio of a Charli xcx doing a “what’s in my bag” interview.

Towards the end of the video, Halley pulled a middle finger out of the bag, which folks believed to be geared towards Sophia.

(Image source: TikTok / @halleykate)

Sophia La Corte shares why she did a storytime in 2024

In her most recent TikTok, Sophia shared screenshots of the texts Halley sent to her when she found he was dating Reed.

She also went on to explain why she decided to retell her story online.

“Everyone in the situation was single,” Sophia said.

“I didn’t send her a message because I don’t owe her anything. He’s single.

“She brought it online so I feel like it’s kinda fair for me to say my side of the story online whenever I feel like it.”

As of writing, Halley has yet to respond to Sophia’s follow-up video and with influencers being influencers, I wouldn’t be surprised if she took it to the podcast.

But as soon as Halley fires back, we will be here with a giant cup to catch the tea.