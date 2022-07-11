A woman on TikTok has gone viral after she went on a cleaning strike to prove to her husband she isn’t “lazy”. WARNING: side effects of reading this story include high blood pressure and a desire to throttle sexist men.

“Mrs Messy” (@mrsmessytiktok) is an anonymous woman who posts cleaning tutorials on TikTok.

She also posts videos venting about her “narcissistic” husband and “crazy” mother-in-law. Life hacks *and* gossip? Quality content, if you ask me.

Having had enough of his BS one day, Mrs Messy decided to go on a cleaning strike to prove without her the house would be in ruins.

“I stopped putting away washed laundry about two weeks ago,” she wrote in the initial video.

“I wanted to show him that if I stop doing something, it piles up quickly.

“I don’t even know how to argue with him anymore about helping me.”

At this point, surely you pass argument and go straight to divorce, right?

Mrs Messy later posted an update showing the couple’s home and how, of course, it became unrecognisable without her help.

The footage is wild and looks straight out of something from my nightmares.

Imagine being able to live in that sty purely out of spite? A stronger woman than me.

She revealed in the caption her husband apparently “freaked out” about the huge mess and binned her cleaning supplies.

“He said I won’t need [them] since I don’t clean anymore,” she wrote in the video, in which a man could be seen bagging cleaning bottles.

Ah, punishing your wife by throwing away cleaning supplies when confronted with mess. Makes sense! Totally productive!

In another update, this poor woman said her “husband” (at this point the title is purely legal, right?) become so upset from his own mess he “went to Europe for three weeks to visit his mommy”.

While she was relieved to finally have the place to herself, comments on the woman’s TikTok pointed out her husband kinda won by getting to escape to Europe.

“That stuff would be there when he got home — but I wouldn’t!” one user wrote.

“For the love of God, I’ve seen all of her videos and PLEASE just divorce him, the red flags cant get any redder,” another begged.

A third reckoned perhaps this husband should have said “you’re hired” instead of “I do” on the couple’s wedding day.

It’s unclear whether Mrs Messy is actually going to go through with a divorce, but here’s my cleaning hack: throw the whole man away. No more mess!