A childhood ruining TikTok showing what Scooby-Doo looked like before CGI has gone viral because it’s so weirdly disturbing.

The TikTok was reposted on Twitter by Ben Leary, who wrote: “going as pre-cgi scooby doo for halloween. couture!”

going as pre-cgi scooby doo for halloween. couture! pic.twitter.com/1woe2n4v5R — Ben Leary (@benlearyy) October 16, 2020

The reposted video attracted over 200,000 views on Twitter, while the original TikTok has over 10 million views. Many people in the replies on Twitter find the green mask hilarious, as it appears extremely out of place.

However, many people took to the comments on TikTok, admitting that they felt like they’ve lost a bit of their childhood by knowing the truth behind how they filmed the kids movie classic.

“I lost my childhood” one commenter wrote on TikTok.

“I COULDVE gone my whole life without knowing the truth,” wrote another.

The viral video comes from the film buff TikTok account @Filmlersokagi, an account that regularly posts comparisons of what films looked like pre-CGI and hoo boy they are soul-crushing.

Although I have to say some of them are bloody hilarious, like this one for Dumbo.

Earlier this year, rumours circulated that there was an R-rated version of Scooby-Doo that got left on the cutting room floor, prompting the hashtag on Twitter #ReleasetheGunnCut.

James Gunn wrote the script for Scooby-Doo, and had previously said the script he wrote was “edgier” and catered toward older kids and adults.

The hashtag eventually got Gunn’s attention and he revealed what actually happened to the original movie.

That would be #ReleasetheGosnellCut since Raja Gosnell was the director (& is an exceedingly nice guy.) Yes, the first MPAA rating was R, but it was only because of one stupid joke the MPAA misinterpreted. https://t.co/Bz8M2LoOcS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 31, 2020

“The movie was originally meant to be PG-13 & was cut down to PG after like 3 parents were outraged at a test screening in Sacramento. The studio decided to go a more family friendly route,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Language and jokes and sexual situations were removed, including a kiss between Daphne and Velma. Cleavage was CGI’d over. But, thankfully, the farting remained.

“I thought at the time the rating change was a mistake. I felt like a lot of teens came out for the first film and didn’t get what they wanted (and didn’t come back for the sequel). But today I don’t know. So many young kids loved those movies, which is pretty cool.”

Wow can you imagine a kiss scene between Daphne and Velma? Disappointed we never got to see it.