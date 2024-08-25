Primary School Goes Viral Over Banned List Of Gen Alpha Words Which Includes ‘Skibidi’ & ‘Rizz’

An unnamed primary school has gone gangbusters on Australian social media for their hilarious list of banned Gen Alpha words. If this list was passed through the Australian Government, I would imagine that 50 per cent of Instagram usernames would be revoked, denied and cancelled (mine included).

Just like every generation, Gen Alpha (people born between 2010 and 2025) has a ~unique~ set of words. However, it appears that Gen Alpha’s quirky slang is pissing people off.

In a post to Facebook group, “Meanwhile In Australia”, an anonymous user shared a photo that featured a list of banned words and phrases from their son’s primary school.

“Gen alpha is cooked,” the caption reads, alongside the list which features 11 golden words/phrases.

The list includes:

Skibidi

Sigma

Rizz

Mewing

Gyatt

Bet

It’s the (blank) for me

Bussin’

Ohio

Let him cook

Baddie (high-key my favourite of the list!!!)

Members who are not a part of Gen Alpha flocked to the comments section with their two cents on the banned list.

“I tried talking with those words to my sons and they cringed so hard and told me to stop! It was hilarious,” one person wrote.

“My 6-year-old says a lot of these, I’m like wtf does that even mean,” another person commented.

“I know none of these, I better hang around my grandchildren more to learn the lingo,” wrote a third.

What makes this list even more hilarious is that PEDESTRIAN.TV recently had a chat with 2024 Gold Logie nominee Robert Irwin who attempted to decipher a number of these phrases.

Peep below if you wanna find out the meaning behind ~gyatt~ and beyond.

Although many punters vocalised their confusion with the phrases and words on the list, some netizens reminisced on their own generational slang and how Gen Alpha should be allowed to say whatever they want, even if it doesn’t make any sense.

“As a teacher, I find this sad. We all have awesome memories of our generational slang. Let the kids have their fun and just live with it. Also, they soon stop using it if teachers use it too,” wrote one Facebook user.

“Let them be, it’s their language – it’s annoying but it’s theirs! I’d rather my son be yelling rizz than the F word. Come on now,” another person wrote.

As much as “Skibidi” and “Sigma” do something to my brain — in the worst way possible — I find it quite cute that Gen Alpha have their little list of cringe-words they can reminisce on when they get older. As someone who grew up in the 2010s, I cringe over the time everyone used “Like A Boss” and “Fleek” on social media!

As long as no one brings back the phrase “forever alone”, I think we’re good.