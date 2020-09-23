Thanks for signing up!

How do you do, fellow kids? Might I interest you in latest hip and funky Mazda automobiles? That’s basically the vibe of this extremely cursed video released by a Brisbane Mazda dealership, presumably to sell cars, or something.

Apparently in an attempt to target a very young demographic, the salespeople at this particular dealership did their own twist on the iconic “Savage” dance from TikTok. In case you don’t remember, that was a thing like six months ago.

Unfortunately for them, whoever edited the clip did them dirty by not, ya know, actually using “Savage” as the backing track. The result is as awkward as it is chaotic:

September’s savage, A month, packed, with savings, So what, are, you waiting for?! Posted by Grand Prix Mazda Aspley on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

“September’s savage [claps] a month… packed… with savings,” the lead dancer says in the video, before offering five years of roadside assist on all new models.

Yeah, they’re not the most enticing lyrics, are they? But points for effort, hey.

In the comments, the video is getting absolutely roasted for obvious reasons.

It’s the same story over on Twitter, where some people are saying they’ve been put off driving altogether.

Thanks I hate it pic.twitter.com/MJCZsrgxga — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) September 23, 2020

Deeply distressing content — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) September 23, 2020

Launch this straight into the sun — chris hull (@juniorskeptic) September 23, 2020

Does this sell cars — Jones the Writer (@jones_writer) September 23, 2020

Glad I never bought one. — Sabeen (@SabeenGeopol) September 23, 2020

I’m handing back my drivers licence. https://t.co/1NgOam9ZDZ — Michael O'Donnell (@TheMikeOD) September 23, 2020

However, credit where credit’s due: those three dancers really do have some moves.

Not only did they recreate the “Savage” choreography in the correct sequence, but they executed it fairly well, too.

Their coordination and ability to keep to the beat is passable, and tbh, they throw it back harder than 90% of TikTokers do.

Even people on Twitter and Facebook conceded that much.

I love their energy — Madeline Hayman-Reber (@MadelineHayman) September 23, 2020

Props for the ~exciting~ camerawork, too.

It turns out this particular dealership is know for posting these kinds of cringey dances and skits on Facebook, usually set to the same generic backing music.

In fact… the more of these videos you watch, the more endearing they become. Just a thought.

Anyway, it’s kind of their schtick now. It’s just a shame this creative energy was harnessed in the most cursed way possible.

So perhaps the video was awkward on purpose. Maybe, just maybe, it’s their secret to selling more cars.