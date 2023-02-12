An Aus Influencer W/ 1.2 Mil Followers Got Caught Out Selling A ‘New’ Rug She’d Owned For 3 Yrs

Aussie influencer Sarah Stevenson who runs the popular @Sarah’s_Day account has come under fire for attempting to fob off a rug as “brand new” when historic receipts alleged otherwise.

The lifestyle influencer recently uploaded an Insta Story which featured the rug’s dimensions and a cheeky little descriptive note that ended up causing all the agony that was to follow.

‘Basically brand new,” the 30-year-old wrote.

“We only rolled it out in Foxy’s upstairs room for a week or so but he didn’t like the pink in it.”

The rug retails for $849 online in the size Sarah was offering.

Titan of tea-spilling Instagram account @AussieInfluencerOpinions was then quick to point out that the rug was visible in a pic from April 2020.

Brand new, eh?

The 2020 picture was taken in the family’s home office and not in the child’s room.

The plot proceeds to thicken at an alarming rate.

The peanut gallery then went off in the comments section with some folks presuming Sarah had been given the rug as part of a sponsored content deal and in that case, should’ve just given it away. This is unconfirmed.

Others questioned how she thought she could pass the rug off as brand new when there was photographic evidence she’d used it on the floor of another room.

In any case, the timeline was a bit murky.

Sarah’s story could’ve still held water considering her original claim was that she’d put it in storage after being displayed for only “week or so” in her child’s room.

However, for this to have been true, this would’ve needed to occur the same week as the April 2020 image was taken.

According to commenters, this was not the case since the rug also appeared in at least one Sarah’s Day vlog outside that timeframe, per the Daily Mail.

The Sarah’s Day account is yet to comment on the saga. It’s not yet known the price Sarah ended up selling the rug for.

Here’s hoping someone copped a bargain for this three-year-old rug. Lol.

So that about sums it up! What an absolute journey we’ve all been on.

If you’re keen for more spicy influencer antics, peep our highlights reel of all the juiciest fuckups of recent history.

You’re so welcome.