Good morning Vietnam, and everyone else, the internet is currently divided over a wildly accurate (or inaccurate, depending on who you ask) portrayal of Robin Williams that has amassed a heap of YouTube views in no time.

The ‘test footage’ that’s gone gangbusters online features a mock-up scene from a completely fake biopic of the late comedian, titled Robin, and is lead by actor Jamie Costa.

You probably won’t recognise Costa from anything given the fact that he’s relatively unknown, but he’s been plodding along since 2013 in rather small voice acting roles and making appearances in online shorts and mini series’.

He recently posted this faux biopic scene to YouTube, where it’s already amassed over 3.8 million views and reached #4 on the site’s top trending videos list.

The scene is set on March 5, 1982, the day after comedian John Belushi‘s fatal drug overdose. At the time, Williams was filming Mork & Mindy with co-star Pam Dawber, who is played by actor Sarah Murphree in the viral clip.

You can watch the portrayal below and decide for yourself if it’s accurate or too over the top.

Zelda Williams, Robin’s daughter, has responded to the viral clip, which she says was sent to her by many a fan.

Folks, please stop and think about what you are sending to people before you do. Accurate or not, the video revolves around Robin reacting to the death of his friend, and it’s quite heavy.

“Y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird,” wrote Williams.

Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) October 12, 2021

Some folks online have been flooding the internet with comments about how we absolutely need Costa to portray Robin Williams in a biopic asap.

When I saw this yesterday, I realized something.

The world doesn't just need an actor like Robin Williams, the world needs more PEOPLE like him.

I'm glad I grew up with that man as a role model. https://t.co/I3FToHVorb — Switcharooski (@Switchie147) October 14, 2021

Yo, Jamie Costa absolutely nails it as Robin Williams. — Dennizenn (@Dennizenn) October 14, 2021

I mean, I get it, the portrayal is a rather accurate depiction of Williams. The debate for a biopic is another story though, especially when it hasn’t even been that long since Williams’ passing.

I was hesitant to watch this but after seeing it, I’m genuinely blown away by how good Jamie Costa is as Robin Williams. I’d love to see a biopic staring him. https://t.co/UjQT5Eg3Ro — William Nunn of Haunted House Atreides (@VoiceThatCooks) October 14, 2021

Please please, PLEASE let this be a thing! #JamieCosta's performance is…spot on. If I close my eyes, it's like listening to #RobinWilliams again. https://t.co/fh7ioO6LNP — Echidna Waters (@lemonaidrinds) October 14, 2021

Other folks online have ripped the clip apart, saying that we shouldn’t strip Williams’ life for content, and that the viral video merely portrays the actor through impersonation of his movie and TV characters, instead of giving him the human depth he deserves.

are not deposits we can strip mine for content, and I'm honestly disturbed that I haven't seen anyone else say this — Calvin Wong Tze Loon 黃子倫 ???????? (@ithayla) October 14, 2021

The whole thing is so bizarre because when he’s being funny Robin it’s a pretty solid impression, but when it turns serious he’s not acting, he’s doing an impression of Robin Williams doing a serious role. He’s doing this genuine moment of heartbreak as a Sean Maguire impression — Josh Quenneville (@JoshQuenneville) October 14, 2021

Many points being made over on Twitter.com.

Hey, just dropping by to say that Robin Williams scene is weird because the guy is doing an impression based on performances in films, which is exactly what you're not supposed to do when you are actually playing a real person in a biopic. OK, that's it from me, see you later. — 'Salem's Lon Harris (@Lons) October 13, 2021

robin williams' career was far too prolific and wide-ranging for there to ever be a meaningful biopic (most biopics are heartless anyway) so just like watch his movies instead it's not that hard — Pete and his Magical Feet (@braindeadpossum) October 14, 2021

And of course, some people are taking the humourous approach with this whole thing.

Studios are gonna see that Robin Williams biopic test footage and say “Great idea! Let’s make it with Chris Pratt.” — Gary The Zodiac Killer (@davelosso) October 14, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Costa has put his impersonation skills online before, however, with a clip of his going viral in 2017, which you can watch below.

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no doubting that the man’s got some real skill at impersonating everyone’s favourite comedian actor.