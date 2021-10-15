Good morning Vietnam, and everyone else, the internet is currently divided over a wildly accurate (or inaccurate, depending on who you ask) portrayal of Robin Williams that has amassed a heap of YouTube views in no time.

The ‘test footage’ that’s gone gangbusters online features a mock-up scene from a completely fake biopic of the late comedian, titled Robin, and is lead by actor Jamie Costa.

You probably won’t recognise Costa from anything given the fact that he’s relatively unknown, but he’s been plodding along since 2013 in rather small voice acting roles and making appearances in online shorts and mini series’.

He recently posted this faux biopic scene to YouTube, where it’s already amassed over 3.8 million views and reached #4 on the site’s top trending videos list.

The scene is set on March 5, 1982, the day after comedian John Belushi‘s fatal drug overdose. At the time, Williams was filming Mork & Mindy with co-star Pam Dawber, who is played by actor Sarah Murphree in the viral clip.

You can watch the portrayal below and decide for yourself if it’s accurate or too over the top.

Zelda Williams, Robin’s daughter, has responded to the viral clip, which she says was sent to her by many a fan.

Folks, please stop and think about what you are sending to people before you do. Accurate or not, the video revolves around Robin reacting to the death of his friend, and it’s quite heavy.

“Y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird,” wrote Williams.

Some folks online have been flooding the internet with comments about how we absolutely need Costa to portray Robin Williams in a biopic asap.

I mean, I get it, the portrayal is a rather accurate depiction of Williams. The debate for a biopic is another story though, especially when it hasn’t even been that long since Williams’ passing.

Other folks online have ripped the clip apart, saying that we shouldn’t strip Williams’ life for content, and that the viral video merely portrays the actor through impersonation of his movie and TV characters, instead of giving him the human depth he deserves.

Many points being made over on Twitter.com.

And of course, some people are taking the humourous approach with this whole thing.

This isn’t the first time that Costa has put his impersonation skills online before, however, with a clip of his going viral in 2017, which you can watch below.

Whether you love him or you hate him, there’s no doubting that the man’s got some real skill at impersonating everyone’s favourite comedian actor.

