Aussie renters have gathered together on Facebook to share the wildest shit landlords and real estate agents have charged them for, and if this doesn’t make you want to riot against property vultures then I don’t know what will.

My friends, the revolution is upon us. After reading that some landlords charge a hefty fine for leaving a cobweb in the house after moving out, I’m ready to throw hands. Cobwebs aren’t even our fault! Charge the spider a fee you fiends!

Tenants shared similarly sticky stories in which hellish landlords have charged them ridiculous fees for whatever reason they see fit to the Don’t Rent Me Facebook group.

Be warned, if you have a short temper and a villainous landlord, you may want to avoid reading these, for their sake at least.

“My PM tried to charge for lock changes,” wrote one tenant.

“She was using the key wrong.

“My mother-in-law went around there to show her.”

“$100 for a tea towel left in the cupboard lol, I refused to pay it,” wrote another.

“Tried to charge us for leaving a fire extinguisher that was there when we moved in,” wrote a third.

“We took it.”

As you should, my friend. If a landlord is going to charge you for NOT stealing their property, may as well take it. I don’t make the rules.

One individual shared a story about being charged $50 for the real estate to remove a trolley from the property. Another told a sorrowful tale about being charged $330 for the removal of a COBWEB (I’m still not over that one).

“$15 for leaving teaspoon in the dishwasher yet when we moved in there was still rubbish in the garage and cockroaches through the whole kitchen,” wrote an Aussie tenant.

My faith in humanity has slipped more than a sunscreen ad. I can’t deal with this.

“They charged us for a broken tile the real estate agent broke when installing a dishwasher before we even moved in,” wrote another renter.

“Our real estate tried to charge us for unclean shelves in our lounge room. Unfortunately for them, we didn’t actually have any shelves in the lounge room,” wrote a third.

Why are landlords like this? Not very lordly of you.

If you want to bring yourself to tears, you can read even more submissions on the Don’t Rent Me group page.