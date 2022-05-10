There’s another almost-NSFW optical illusion doing the rounds on Reddit and yes, it took me squinting at this picture for five minutes to figure it out.

The picture was first posted to the subreddit r/confusing_perspective by user Cornbred99. It was then taken down by Reddit for violating its content policy which, if anything, is proof of how good an optical illusion it is.

Take a gander at the person lying on their front. Now look again. It looks like they’ve gone for a bit of a cheeky X-rated sunbathe, something I fully respect.

Cheeks OUT at the picnic I say.

Wearing a long-sleeve shirt while simultaneously having both cheeks out? Call that seasonal dressing at its finest.

The picture absolutely baffled the good people of Reddit.

One user even called it “one of the best [illusions they’d] ever seen” which is truly high praise. A real level up from those magic eye picture books (which honestly, I could never fucking figure out).

“Wow that got me for a good 30 [seconds] lmao,” said someone else.

Honestly, it took me even longer than that to ass-ess the situation.

Are you ready to have your mind blown? Take another gander at the surroundings of the bum — specifically the cup and the backpack.

The bum is not actually a bum. It’s someone sat behind the person lying down. They’re sat in a camping chair with their arm resting on their crossed leg. Their knee looks remarkably like a bum cheek, as does their hand.

Wow, the human body is truly amazing.

And if you still can’t unsee it? Clock the foot sticking out from the “cheek”.

“Oh this one’s so good. I saw the foot and the chair and still took a bit to figure out how it was all situated. I thought it was two legs,” one person commented.

The optical illusion is eerily similar to another seemingly NSFW pic posted on the same subreddit earlier this year.

In this particular picture, it looked like a couple going to town in a bathroom.

But if you cast your eyes downwards (saucy) you’ll see it’s in fact a pair of muscular, sneaker-wearing calves.

So really, thank you to the good people of the confusing perspective Reddit, who keep getting accidentally horny over random body parts. Such is the nature of man.