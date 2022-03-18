An innocent photo has sent Reddit into a jizzy- uh, I mean a tizzy, after viewers mistook it for someone getting their cheeks clapped in a public bathroom.

Imagine you’re innocently scrolling through the interwebs, minding your business, when suddenly you are presented with a blurry image of two people firmly going at it for no fkn reason.

That’s probably how this Reddit user felt when they posted this cursed image to subreddit r/OpiticalIllusions. Presumably with silent pleas of reassurance that they were not alone in being doomed to horny jail.

Judging by the responses there will be plenty of y’all suffering in hell, don’t worry.

One writer commented: “NSFW?”

Another said: “it took me a ridiculously long time to get this”.

But no, ya heathens. There is no fucking to be had in this image.

If you shift your eyesight a wee bit lower and ass-ess the evidence, you’ll see a sock-covered ankle and black and green sneakers.

Do you see it now? Has the horniness been banished?

Ass it turns out there is a bulge in this image but not the type you’re thinking.

Those are calves. Very muscly, ridiculously buff calves.

The moment I realised this, the image became far more SFW. It seems that some horny shits are still struggling, though.

“I can’t see the legs. I’m trying but I can’t,” one Redditor commented.

Go have a cold shower ya filthy animals.