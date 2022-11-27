In a proposal gone wrong that is sure to make you feel second-hand stress, a butter-fingered bloke has dropped an engagement ring into the ocean right before he proposed to his girlfriend.

35-year-old Scott Clyne from Florida fumbled the bag and fumbled it hard in a two-minute video uploaded to his Facebook account

Clyne made his move after what started as a very Titanic scene that certainly wasn’t giving “proposal gone wrong”.

And by “move” I mean getting down on one knee, dropping the box with the ring in it, and then immediately scurrying off the side of the boat into the ocean on a quest to retrieve it.

Thankfully for Clyne, he not only got the ring back but his girlfriend Suzie Tucker started giggling at the whole scenario and said “yes”, which I reckon passed the vibe check.

Quality life-partner material, I’d say.

For better or worse, this is certainly not the first (and won’t be the last) time PEDESTRIAN.TV has reported on ~unique~ proposals.

Back in June, a Disneyland worker went batshit viral for intercepting an engagement ring while a bloke was proposing to his future fiancée.

The Parisian proposal gone wrong split the internet over whether the pissed off Disneyland was simply just doing his job.

Back in 2019, two AFL umpires melted our collective hearts by getting engaged on the actual field. Grass and all.

The boundary umpire popped the question in the middle of the MCG after the pair had both officiated a game. It was VERY cute.

Even further back in the archives, a Tennessee couple proposed to each other at the same fucking time.

Becky McCabe and Jessa Gillaspie both dropped to one knee at Memphis Zoo and we simply love to see two gals with optimal organisational abilities operating at peak performance.