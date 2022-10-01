If you’re watching the reboot of Heartbreak High and thinking how unfair it is that they get to wear crop tops, glitter and coloured eyeliner to school, then same. In fact, the majority of Australian high schools have some kind of uniform policy and now Aussie private school girls have taken to TikTok to complain about it.

The new trend which sees former private/catholic/methodist school girls discuss their fucked school uniform policies was started by TikToker Claire Champion.

In the now viral video, Champion describes how her catholic school would confiscate jewellery and make girls collect it in an envelope at the end of the day. She also reflects on how her school would make girls wipe their makeup off with a makeup wipe during class.

“When we did uniform checks, teachers would come down with bags packed and it would have makeup wipes, nail polish remover, hair ties and little envelopes for jewellery and shoe polish,” Champion said in the video.

“They would stand in front of you and watch you take it all off.

“You’d have to fucking kneel down and polish your shoes.”

I went to public school, but I still have vivid memories of a teacher coming into my classroom in year 7 and making the girls with too much makeup on wipe it all off. I also remember being put in a line of girls and being told my school skirt was too short. Other girls in my year literally had their skirt yanked down by the principal.

I also got numerous detentions for not having my tie done all the way up, or wearing a rain jacket during school hours — because apparently even the one with our school logo on it was only allowed to be worn to and from school.

Now that Aussie private school girls are sharing their stories online, it’s caught the attention of people overseas who are shocked by how strict the uniform policies are here.

“I’m from Canada (Ontario specifically) and this is wild! no nail polish!?!?” one TikTok user wrote.

I just find it funny how we complain about wearing uniform all throughout high school and then as soon as we get to uni end up wearing the same black Kathmandu jacket, black trackies and Air Force Ones.