A woman on TikTok has gone viral after outing her boyfriend as an absolute grub and oh honey, oh sweetie, no.

TikTok has taught me many things. For starters, men are disgusting and I honestly don’t know how half of them actually survive outside of the womb. And also, there are a tonne of women out there who have to look after their boyfriends like mothers. I hate it.

Don’t believe me? Well, feast your eyes on this TikTok that quite literally makes my skin crawl.

@Itsamemargieo has shared the moment she washed her boyfriend’s pillow which he hasn’t cleaned or replaced in a decade. Yes. This man has been sleeping on a 10 year old pillow. This pillow is old enough to have a pen license!

“This was worth driving to 3 different stores to find borax,” she captioned the video.

Is it, Margaret? Is it REALLY?! I truly don’t think it is, but go off, I guess.

To be quite honest with you, if you’re dating someone and they have been sleeping on the same germ-filled pillow for ten years, I think you should just throw the whole boyfriend out and start again. I assure you, it’s not worth the effort.

She literally tells us that her boyfriend probably won’t even notice, which is pretty heartbreaking when you consider what sort of absolute saint would do this for their partner.

As a general rule, you should be replacing your pillows every year or two. You *can* prolong the life of them by giving them a regular wash, but even that isn’t an excuse to keep the same one for ten years.

Honestly, you deserve better.

You spend every night sleeping on this pillow, at least get yourself a new one every once in a while, as a little treat. But I am begging you, if you do *absolutely* nothing else, wash your damn pillow.

And when you’re finished washing/replacing your pillows, tell your friends to do the same because I was recently informed that one of my dearest friends was blissfully unaware that you should probably give your pillow a wash if you’re not going to bin it.

Wash a pillow, save a life.