Model Olivia Culpo Fires Back After Getting Dragged Over The Reason She Chose Her Wedding Dress

If there’s anything that tickles my pickle to the highest degree, it’s wedding tea, whether that be a mother of the bride wearing white, said bride shitting herself, icky vows from the husband-to-be. I love it. In fact, I RELISH it. And today, I bring you some more nupital drama courtesy of model Olivia Culpo and her modest wedding dress.

For those out of the loop, the former Miss Universe 2012 winner wed NFL star Christian McCaffrey on June 29 in a stunning Rhode Island wedding.

The pics and videos from the big day have gone absolutely viral for the “classy” celebrations, not to mention Culpo’s custom Dolce & Gabanna gown.

However, one fashion stylist piped up on TikTok to criticise the model’s reasoning behind her dress design, which she detailed in a wedding profile covered by Vogue.

Culpo explained that the full coverage design was because she “didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form”.

“When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered and elegant,” she said.

Taking to TikTok after reading the Vogue profile, stylist Kennedy Bingham claimed Culpo’s comments “pushed” a misogynistic sentiment about how “all brides should look”.

Bingham (@gowneyedgirl on TikTok) said if she was just taking the dress into account she “would see a beautiful bride and a beautiful, simple, elegant dress”.

However, Culpo’s comments about the dress were what left “kind of a bitter aftertaste” in the TikToker’s mouth.

“There is nothing wrong with wanting a modest wedding dress, or just modest attire in general,” she assured viewers. “But the way that she was talking about this went beyond wanting something modest for herself.”

Bingham added that she “took issue” with the model’s sentiment of “not wanting to exude sex”, stating it was “weird” how the Culpo “talks about coverage”.

“Especially as someone in her day-to-day life is someone who is not exactly a modest dresser… I just think the usage of the word ‘covered’ is so icky.”

Olivia Culpo and husband Christian McCaffrey call out ‘evil’ backlash

In the comment section, fans agreed with Bingham’s commentary, adding that Culpo’s views were “outdated” and “reeked of misogyny”.

Others pointed out that Culpo’s sentiment was a smidge confusing considering she opted for a more revealing outfit for her wedding reception.

“Wait her after party dress is like a literal bathing suit with a skirt over it,” one user pointed out — to which I have to further point out, what a bride chooses to wear or not wear is her own doing. But I digress.

Another added: “Her comment that she wanted to be completely unsexy for her wedding and then goes over the top for the after party, come on girl.”

A third punter said Culpo, who first started dating McCaffrey in June 2019, could have got her point across without sounding “righteous”.

“All she needed to say was she was looking for something simple and modest.”

It wasn’t just fans who had something to say about Bingham’s opinion on Culpo’s wedding attire.

The new Mr and Mrs McCaffrey took to the comment section of the stylist’s video, which was also posted on Instagram, to call out her criticisms.

“What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does,” McCaffrey wrote.

Mr & Mrs McCaffrey pop offffff (Image: Instagram @oliviaculpo)

Meanwhile, Culpo backed her husband’s comment, adding that Bingham is “an absolutely evil person”.

“I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more.”

Bingham didn’t back down, however, reiterating that she didn’t take an issue with the dress itself in her reply to Culpo.

“Like I said, the dress is beautiful, you looked stunning,” she concluded. “It’s everything surrounding it I didn’t agree with.”