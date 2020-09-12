Since the first season of Normal People finished up, everyone’s been dying to see more of Marianne and Connell mumbling at each-other about sex-related nonsense.

SNL star Chloe Fineman has thankfully come through with the goods, in a parody video that sees the soft-spoken twosome attempting to have Zoom sex, before WAP talk derails it.

Marianne recently became aware that she has a WAP, but Connell has no idea what that is, and her various macaroni metaphors only add to the general air of bewilderment.

You can check it out below:

The stars of Normal People reunited earlier this year for the Comic Relief charity, for a crossover with Fleabag‘s hot priest, and another that showed them as much older people.

They have not ruled out a possible season two of the show, but at this point, there are no firm plans. Paul Mescal told NME that:

“Series one is the book. But we don’t know what’s on the other side. The great thing about these two characters is that their lives continue.”

Chloe Fineman, meanwhile, killed it last season on SNL, with her impressions of Britney Spears and Carole Baskin, and continues to kill it online.

Here she is doing Chrishell from Selling Sunset:

And here she is as Catherine Zeta-Jones: