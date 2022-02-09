The speeches from Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame at Wednesday’s National Press Club address were nothing short of momentous. Both women stopped at nothing to tear shreds off those who perpetuate environments and cultures where abuses of power can manifest, and the shockwaves of their addresses have been felt right across the country.

The pair were met with raucous standing ovations from the majority of the crowd in the room at the end of their individual Press Club speeches. Twitter has been ablaze with people reacting to every word from Higgins and Tame, championing them for their strength, transparency and guts for standing up and delivering such huge, damning messages.

So let’s dig into how the internet responded to the Press Club sesh that blew the roof off the place this week.

If there’s anything you do today/this week/month/year/life, take some time to watch (or rewatch) these National Press Club addresses from Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame. It’s streaming on ABC iView if you want to catch up and be blown backwards off your chair with the sheer power of their words.

Image: Getty Images / Lisa Maree Williams / Twitter / @karaschlegl