The speeches from Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame at Wednesday’s National Press Club address were nothing short of momentous. Both women stopped at nothing to tear shreds off those who perpetuate environments and cultures where abuses of power can manifest, and the shockwaves of their addresses have been felt right across the country.

The pair were met with raucous standing ovations from the majority of the crowd in the room at the end of their individual Press Club speeches. Twitter has been ablaze with people reacting to every word from Higgins and Tame, championing them for their strength, transparency and guts for standing up and delivering such huge, damning messages.

So let’s dig into how the internet responded to the Press Club sesh that blew the roof off the place this week.

Grace Tame with nothing to lose???? pic.twitter.com/HJ1Ng5Dbwk — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) February 9, 2022

“I would rather go down as a disappointment to an institution than sell out as a puppet.” @TamePunk is not holding back. — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) February 9, 2022

#NPC three minutes in and I'm already in tears. The courage of Brittany Higgins is boundless. ???? — James M ???? – Always was, and always will be theirs (@dotrat) February 9, 2022

One can only assume that Scott Morrison is currently reliving his infamous Engadine Maccas experience after watching Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins at the #NPC. #auspol — Katy Hall (@katyhallway) February 9, 2022

Omg Grace Tame GET HIM — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) February 9, 2022

An extraordinary speech from Grace Tame. We are so lucky to have her voice. — Sarah Martin (@msmarto) February 9, 2022

It feels like everyone at the press club is a bit shell shocked, and so they should be. — Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) February 9, 2022

@TamePunk equates the threatening phone call she received from a powerful figure warning her not to say anything critical of the PM with an election coming up with the threats she received from her abuser when he said he’d ‘lose his job’ if she said anything. Wow. — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) February 9, 2022

The faces of some people in the audience at this @TamePunk speech are ????. — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) February 9, 2022

We don’t deserve these two incredible, courageous women. I’m so grateful to them both, and in awe of the change they have – and will – achieve. @BrittHiggins_ @TamePunk — Jamila Rizvi (@JamilaRizvi) February 9, 2022

Absolutely love the way Grace Tame keeps no ones' secrets. #NPC @PressClubAust — Beverley Wang (@beverleywang) February 9, 2022

This whole #NPC session from Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame is worth watching. It'll be on iView after its conclusion. It's worth your time. Also: look after yourself today ????

Canberra Rape Crisis Centre: 6247 2525

1800 Respect: 1800 737 732

Lifeline (24hrs): 13 11 14 — Anna Vidot (@AnnaVidot) February 9, 2022

If there’s anything you do today/this week/month/year/life, take some time to watch (or rewatch) these National Press Club addresses from Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame. It’s streaming on ABC iView if you want to catch up and be blown backwards off your chair with the sheer power of their words.