There’s a spicy list doing the ’rounds at the mo of the most-followed Aussies on Instagram. Given the amount of influencers we have here, you’d think the list would be crawling with them, right? Welp, strangely, only two influencers made the cut!

Topping The Daily Telegraph’s list is Thor himself, Mr. Chris Hemsworth, who boasts a whopping 50.7 million followers on the almighty app including yours truly. If you’re not following the bloke then your Insta feed is the saddest place on earth. Just sayin’!

Coming in second place is fellow IRL superhero Hugh Jackman, who has 30.1 million followers, and is also a beacon of light on the ‘gram.

Third on the list is 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, with 22.2 million followers, followed by old mate Ruby Rose, who has 17.2 million followers.

In fifth place is rapper Iggy Azalea, who has 15.1 million followers, then we’ve got our first influencer to make the list, fitness guru Kayla Itsines, who has 13.3 million followers.

The seventh most-follower Aussie ‘grammer is numero uno’s lil bro, Liam Hemsworth, with 13.2 million followers.

Tammy Hembrow is the other influencer to make the list, who came in at eight place with 13.1 million followers.

Supermodel Miranda Kerr earned the ninth spot with 12.7 million followers, and in 10th place is angelic singer, Troye Sivan, with 11.9 million followers.

Head on over to the The Daily Tele’s yarn for the full list of celebrities.