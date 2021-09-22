PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with TikTok to celebrate all the best content on the app.

No matter what side of TikTok you’re on — from fairy grunge-Tok to New York-girl restaurant review-Tok — if you’ve scrolled along your FYP recently, I can guarantee you’ve come across @milligram96.

She’s basically proved that every single one of us had the same primary and high school experience. I’d go so far as to crown her as the Aussie Queen of TikTok for her ability to exaggerate the nuances of the 00s childhood millennials and elder Gen Z’s had.

While she’s made forays into imitating overbearing mums, retail workers, and more, let’s focus on her teacher character for a sec – because it’s pure genius.

I’ll start with the painfully on-point outfit. The furry cream cardigan. The obnoxiously rattling lanyard. The slightly sad ponytail.

I personally cannot relate to anyone who didn’t get into trouble for talking during assembly in school, so this video sent absolute chills down my spine.

Then there are one-liners like, “You’re too busy having a conversation that should’ve happened at lunchtime.” Is that a line they literally teach in teaching degrees at uni? Did every single teacher not rip this one out at one point?

The condescending glare and simultaneous chew of the glasses also give it that extra layer of detail.

There’s also the teacher who ~loves~ the sound of their own voice at an information night — another enduring trope in the school system.

I’m not sure why this one is so accurate — maybe it’s the hobble or the overly exaggerated nod, but it just gave me war flashbacks to the HSC.

She’s also highlighted another fixture in all Aussie schools — grumpy office workers and the shenanigans when they get involved with literally anything.

See? I feel like I’m being transported to 2009 while watching these videos in the best way possible.

Considering she’s killing the game right now, Millie is the first-ever host of TikTok Trends, a new show that recaps all the best stuff that’s popped up over the month. This month’s episode covers recent trends, including camera roll dumps and the photo crop effect — you can suss out the first ep below:

You’ll be able to dive deeper into all the best vids in the Trends hub on your Discover page if you’re looking for inspo for your own videos or just a good chuckle.