Thanks for signing up!

A photographer in Melbourne has stitched together a video full of the city’s everyday sounds. Think the Myki reader when you tap on with and without money, the free tram zone announcement, and those bloody seagulls. For people (me) who haven’t been able to grab a drink in the city for months because of COVID-19, the video – well, it really makes the heart swell.

@whereiskapa on Instagram was inspired to make the Reel after walking around the city every day.

“With no job because of COVID, it became a daily activity to record videos and take photos of the city,” Kapa told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Sounds of the city are unique and memorable – when crossing the street or topping up your Myki, when seagulls are fighting for your fries or when the Crown fire show starts.”

The Reel is packed with some absolute beauties including an ode to Melbourne’s shitty weather and the big clock at Melbourne Central that sings Waltzing Matilda on the hour every hour.

If you live in Melbourne, you’ll recognise every single shot in this heavenly Reel. It might sound silly, but I don’t think I realised how much I missed these random noises until I heard them again.

I’m not kidding when I say the Free Tram Zone announcement gave me goosebumps.

It’s the little things, hey?

Kapa has a slew of other Melbourne videos and pictures on her Instagram as well, here’s one of the Block Arcade.

Look at how quiet it is! I’ve never seen it this empty before.

She’s a beauty.

And now, back to Melbourne’s usual programming: Victoria recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning and zero lives lost. The 14 day rolling average has slightly increased in Metro Melbourne, sitting at 9.9.

The outbreak at Chadstone Shopping Centre has resulted in 24 active cases so far, while the DHHS recorded 12 active cases after an outbreak at Box Hill Hospital.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews will make his next announcement, regarding restrictions, come October 19.

At his daily presser on Saturday, Andrews said some “steps will be taken” to ease restrictions across the city.

Here’s bloody hoping.