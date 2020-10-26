Big news for Melburnians today as VIC Premier Daniel Andrews announced that after 12 weeks of hard lockdown, restrictions will finally start being eased. YES. Of course, everyone in Melbourne is bloody keen to get back on the beers and are celebrating on Twitter.

Starting from tomorrow at 11.59pm (Tuesday, October 27), we will be moving from “stay home” to “stay safe”. That means retail, pubs, cafes and restaurants will all be open with COVID safe restrictions, of course. So you can finally wrap your laughing gear around an overpriced tap beer. Woohoo.

Oh and most importantly, you can actually go to Kmart now.

Even former leader of the Labor party Bill Shorten wants us to firmly get on the beers.

Also, we must remember where we were when the daddy dan press conference happened…at home.

Today was declared ‘Donut Day’ as Victoria recorded zero new COVID cases for the first time since June. However, there was some confusion around whether it’s ‘donut’ or ‘doughnut’?

For some Victorians going to the pub feels like a distance memory, however this tweet sums up what we’ve been missing for all these months.

Many people were disappointed on Sunday when Dan was not wearing his traditional North Face jacket. But thankfully today he had it on, and it brought some good news with it.

We also can’t forget that the first question Dandrews was asked at the press conference today, was ‘when we could get back on the beers?’ but said he’d be reaching for something a bit stronger.

“Are you confirming that what you are saying is that we can finally get back on the beers?” she asked.

“I don’t know that I’ll be drinking a beer tonight,” Andrews said.

“I might go a little higher up the shelf.”

The statement was so iconic that Twitter user Alex Devanteir said he would be sending two bottles of whiskey over to Dan and VIC Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

BIG NEWS FOR SCORPIOS, pubs are open just in time for our birthdays. I for one, cannot wait to celebrate my spooky halloween bday by heading to the pub.

Well done Melbourne, we smashed it!!!