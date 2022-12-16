Friends, colleagues, former lovers, enemies of the state and chefs around the world, there’s a MasterChef cock and balls conspiracy afoot, a cockspiracy, if you will.

US TikToker @flyzapper posted a series of videos this week theorising that the dishes on US MasterChef are too often plated in the shape of a cock and balls.

During the episodes, the camera pans out to show a kitchen bench with a bunch of different foods on it, and @flyzapper noticed these scenes are when the elusive cock and balls appear. I believe a controversy is afoot, or acock, on the MasterChef set.

Don’t believe me? Just check it out for yourself. Your tinfoil hat awaits you.

Did you see that? Those two eggs perfectly positioned to look like a scrote? What weird red stick thing placed right in the middle to look like a peen?

I for one am a FIRM believer in this conspiracy. There is no way that was an accident. Some mischievous intern is having a good laugh behind the scenes.

The thing is, there are more examples of this happening. Here’s another example featuring two juicy limes and what looks like orange juice.

But wait, there’s more.

Cock and balls aren’t the only shapes being crafted on the set of MasterChef. This conspiracy also includes titties.

Please watch the clip below if you’d like to stare at the perkiest lemons you’ve probably ever seen in your life. Why are they so pointy????

Unfortunately, the 2022 season finale of MasterChef circumvented any kind of joyous ending to this conspiracy journey. There were no titties in sight, no cock and balls to be seen.

They could have really gone out with a bang but all we received was a kitchen bench with seemingly no innuendos on display.

Folks are trying to spot any super subtle cock and balls reference, but something tells me the behind-the-scenes cock and balls bandit was caught in the act.

As sad as the ending to this conspiracy may be, I still believe there are multiple hidden references throughout this season of US MasterChef which still haven’t been brought to light.

Girls, grab your magnifying glasses, we’re going hunting for cock and/or balls.