So I just stumbled across this old TikTok hack, where a girl puts a shot of espresso and vanilla syrup into a Macca’s frozen coke, and I had to try it for myself.

The hack tickled my fancy because sometimes a coffee at 9pm is well, gross. But a coke at 9pm on the other hand? Fabulous. Now a coke with coffee in it? That’s some real god tier shit right there.

READ MORE Chicken Salt Mayonnaise Review: It Tastes Like Boiled Frankfurts

The original TikTok was posted by @elenapajkovska in June, but since then has been reshared by News.com.au. I know I’m late on this TikTok, but once a hack, always a hack. So here we go.

I pull up into the Macca’s drive through and two girls (around 16) serve me unenthusiastically. When I order the drink combo, they give me this weird look to suggest that they know this hack, and are judging me for being so late on the bandwagon. Whatever, at least I can drive and don’t work at Macca’s.

I open the top of my frozen coke to see the brown goodness inside (ok, that sounds wildly inappropriate, but I promise it’s not).

I give it a wee little stir. And yes I know I need to cut my nails.

I take the first sip and I immediately teleport into another dimension. Not really, my tastebuds are just confused as hell.

Ok, it’s kind of weird. But just like when I had my first craft beer, I’m going to keep going until I enjoy the taste.

Hmmm it’s actually growing on me. I think I might actually like it. Yes, I actually really like it.

I thought I would add a nice photo of myself on the off-chance McDonald’s sees this, and wants to use me as a sponsor.

The Verdict

It’s actually pretty good, I think I might actually order this again. It’s definitely a better alternative to the the snapback-king and energy drink, Mother. Do people still drink that? I used to get one every day after school like an absolute mad-man. I’m surprised I’m still here to tell the story.

I digress though, I stand by the fact this combo is god-tier shit. I give it 8/10.