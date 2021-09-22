Um, was anyone going to tell me Macca’s is trialling a chocolate soft serve, or did I have to find out myself via TikTok?

Yes, the rumours are true – a choccy soft serve indeed exists, and it’s not available to everyone.

I first came across this cheeky tidbit of information through Big Brother alumni Tilly Whitfeld, who shared a video of her (quite frankly, perfect-looking) cone on TikTok.

She was obvs delighted, and told everyone to “go now before they’re goneskies”. Sis, I’m trying but I can’t find it!

People on TikTok obviously lost their goddamn minds, asking Tilly where she got her cone. It was in Mosman, Sydney by the way.

Maccas has since confirmed to News.com.au that yes, they are trialling the choccy flavour (on top of already having vanilla, obvs) but only in some stores across NSW, Queensland and South Australia.