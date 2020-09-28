The most insane clip of Kim Kardashian crying while North West is literally doing the bare minimum has gone viral on TikTok and all over the internet.

The TikTok from @saintbluu comes from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where North West performs a rap at one of Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion shows. In the video, North who is clearly following in her fathers footsteps, starts spitting insane lines like “What are those?”, “These are clothes” and my personal favourite “Wow.”

People in the comments are losing it because Kim Kardashian is balling her eyes out…when North isn’t exactly giving the performance of her life. One person even commented “she’s probs crying because she’s embarrassed.” OOFT.

We should cut Kim some slack though, she’s just proud of her daughter and there’s nothing cuter than a proud momager. It truly is such a Kris Jenner move to start crying when your child is doing the bare minimum. It’s the equivalent of “you’re doing amazing sweetie” for the new generation.

The full video of North’s performance is even better, the way she commands the stage is highly commendable. North might not make it as a rapper, but towards the end of the video she lets out a hardcore scream, that makes me think she’d go very far in the metal scene.

After 14 years and 20 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently announced that it would be ending for good. This comes after Kourtney Kardashian announced that she would be leaving the franchise. Welp.

Well, at least we’ll have North’s heavy metal career to look forward to.