Australia’s newest TikTok A-lister is none other than former Primer Minister, handball king and hairdryer diva Kevin Rudd. Just one more old friend to randomly follow on the app, hey.

Rudd posted his second video – a duet, no less – earlier this week, and it combines that endearing KRudd awkwardness with the urgency of his very serious petition to get a Royal Commission into Rupert Murdoch‘s media empire.

If none of this makes sense just… watch below. That should clear things up.

@mrkrudd##duet with @fettuccinefettuqueen for ##murdochroyalcommission — I encourage everyone to sign at newsroyalcommission.com and keep spreading the word♬ CMON KEVIN LETS DUET – Gabbi

Sure, Rudd’s contribution looks like a hostage video shot in a highway motel (his ambiguously scruffy new look makes it unclear whether he’s the captor or victim), but the content is actually good.

After all these years, the former PM has perfected the art of communicating important issues to people other than boomers.

READ MORE
Kevin Rudd Took Immense Joy From Roasting A Labor Member's 'Fucking Disgrace' Of A Messy Bed

Here’s how it came about.

A month ago, 230year-old Aussie TikToker and muso Gabbi Bolt uploaded rap that was all about Rudd’s petition.

@fettuccinefettuqueenSIGN! Link in Bio! ##auspol ##FYP ##foryou ##aussie ##RhymePOV ##musical ##kevinrudd♬ SIGN THE PETITION FOR A ROYAL COMMISSION – Gabbi

Rudd commented on TikTok (and quote-tweeted) that it was “perfectly excellent rapping”, which is Kev-speak for three fire emojis.

“I wasn’t quite game to duet this time…” he added, which apparently got Bolt thinking.

Treating Rudd’s response as a challenge, the TikToker then released a second song, in which all Rudd had to do was say his own goddamn name.

“All you have to do is say the words, ‘Kevin Rudd’, which I feel you’re pretty good at, at this point,” Bolt said.

READ MORE
Famed Messy Bitch Kevin Rudd Dragged The Gov For Spending $3.5B To Fix Their Own NBN Fuckup

The rest, they say, is history.

Now, this isn’t KRudd’s first ever TikTok. That honour goes to a greenscreen job he uploaded last month, also to promote his petition.

But this duet is his second upload, and getting the the former PM to even acknowledge you online, let alone sing along to a song your wrote yourself, is a fucking wild achievement.

Next step is for Big Kev to duet Nathan Apodaca and belt out “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. Until then, you can sign the petition.

Image: TikTok / @fettuccinefettuqueen