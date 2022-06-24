It brings me extreme pleasure to announce the resident queen of transphobia J.K. Rowling has fallen victim to the wildest prank. A mischievous act that possibly no one else on God’s green earth would believe because even the smallest slither of self awareness would see you sniff this doozy out from a mile away. Rowling truly, legitimately and genuinely thought she was on a Zoom call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But she was not on the blower with Zelenskyy. She was speaking to Vladimir Kuznetsov and Aleksei Stolyarov, a Russian comedy duo who prank under the name Vovan and Lexus. And they got her ass for nearly 13 fucking minutes.

Mere seconds into the call, the supposed president told Rowling he had to admit something.

“I’m a big fan of your work,” he said.

Rowling smiled and held her hand against her chest. The woman was touched by this endearing sentiment. As she sat there, gazing into the screen with that blank fluoride stare and her hand on her heart like she was about to break into the American national anthem, the fufu Zelenskyy asked: “What are you doing?”

GOTTEM.

The interview is full of absolute slappers, such as the prank patrol telling Rowling that Tchaikovsky — the Russian composer she listened to while writing the Harry Potter series — was gay, news to which she sagely nodded at and said: “Yep. Yep.”

Or whether sanctions should be imposed on Aleksandr Kuznetsov, the Russian actor who played Helmut in Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore. Rowling’s reply? “I will certainly talk to people and see what we can do.”

The TERF gun seemed to want to accomodate to all of Zelenskyy’s requests. She said she would look into changing Harry Potter’s “Z” shaped scar, which looks like the symbol the Russian Armed Forces use on their military vehicles, into the Ukrainian trident.

“I will look at that,” she said.

“It might be good for me to do something with that myself on social media because I think that will get into the newspapers.

“I didn’t know they were doing that but it’s something that I can address personally.”

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 23, 2022