Jenna Mourey, aka Jenna Marbles, and her partner, Julien Solomita, have announced the end of their long-running The Jenna & Julien Podcast, weeks after her withdrawal from YouTube megastardom.

Mourey and Solomita made the announcement this morning, using a six-minute clip to thank fans and sponsors, and generally get a little bit emotional about the end of the production.

“I am so glad that so many of you had such a good time with us,” Mourey said.

“All good things come to an end, and that’s okay.”

The decision to end the podcast, which has tallied nearly 300 episodes over six years, comes after Mourey’s high profile decision to step away from YouTube, the platform which first launched her to internet fame.

In a now-deleted video, Marbles recounted past incidences of blackface and racial stereotypes which featured in her early content.

“I don’t want to put anything out in the world that’s going to hurt anybody, so I need to be done with the channel for now, or for forever, I don’t know,” she said at the time.

She also stepped down from her appearances alongside Solomita on their Twitch channel; Solomita continued hosting the podcast solo after Mourey put her YouTube channel on ice.

“I’m doing okay, I’m getting help, and I’m being a person right now,” Mourey said in today’s clip.

“So I genuinely appreciate all the support and love, and the love that you’ve given to Julien as well.”

Catch the clip below: