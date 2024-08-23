J.K. Rowling Hasn’t Tweeted For 2 Weeks Thanks To Imane Khelif Lawsuit & Finally, Some Good News

We have a lot to celebrate today, my friends. It’s a Friday, the sun is shining and noted transphobe J.K. Rowling hasn’t tweeted in two weeks!!! The happy news comes after Olympic gold medallist and Algerian boxing champ Imane Khelif filed a formal legal complaint to French authorities following the online harassment she received during the 2024 Paris Olympics in which Rowling was one of three big transphobic names included.

Since then, fans have noticed that Rowling has stayed uncharacteristically quiet on X — formerly known as Twitter — and allege that she’s been deleting a bunch of tweets since the lawsuit dropped. The claim was initially made by X user Travis Akers, with other users posting data which allegedly supported his claim.

However, upon scrolling through Rowling’s X page (which has another brand new display picture following ~that~ black mould saga), many tweets relating to Kelif are still present.

While we don’t know which specific tweets are included in the lawsuit, trust me, there are plenty to pick from.

Considering Rowling’s outspoken opinions when it comes to transgender people — or cisgender boxers — I don’t know if we should be surprised that she’s not backing down. Especially when she famously said she would “happily” serve prison time for her transphobic opinions.

Whether she’s deleted tweets or not, X users are just stoked that she’s shut the fuck up for a hot sec. The outspoken author has a huge reach with over 14.2 million followers and uncharacteristically hasn’t posted anything since August 8.

In case you missed it, Khelif received worldwide scrutiny and a barrage of online hate in the Olympics after news was leaked that Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu Ting had not passed a controversial gender eligibility test at the 2023 World Championships — despite the fact that they’re both cisgender women.

Fuel was added to the fire after Khelif came up against Italy’s Angela Carini who bailed from the fight after a big ‘ol smack to the schnoz 46 seconds in the ring. When she left the match, she refused to shake Khelif’s hand and later, she told the press that she’d “never felt a punch” like the one she copped in the ring.

Imane Khelif and Angela Carini battle it out at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

As a result, Khelif found herself receiving shocking amounts of hate from fellow boxers and the internet — including the likes of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk and Donald Trump — referring to her as a man. Although Carini eventually apologised for her comments and actions, the damage was done. But despite the online abuse, Khelif went on to win gold like an absolute baddie.

According to Khelif’s lawyer Nabil Boudi, the 25-year-old boxer filed a criminal complaint to the French authorities over “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”.

“J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others,” he said, per Variety.

“Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.”

Boudi said Khelif’s investigation is against X, but will “determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching.”

The complaint is now under investigation with prosecutors in Paris.