Are J.K. Rowling’s Walls Riddled With Black Mould? Is That Why She Is How She Is? An Investigation

I’m not one for excuses but it seems like J.K. Rowling miiiiiggggghhhht just have the perfect out for her blatant transphobic behaviour — she’s been mindfucked by black mould. Well, that’s what people on X are hypothesising.

This week, some super detail-oriented X (formerly Twitter) users noticed what looked like black mould in the background of the self-proclaimed TERF‘s (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) display picture.

“Sorry but is that black mould growing up the walls of her house?” an X user named Sam (@mushycrouton) wrote.

“Is that why she’s the way she is?”

He’s making a good point. (Image: X / @mushycrouton)

The Tweet quickly went viral and shortly after, the Harry Potter author changed her profile picture.

The new display pic. (Image: X / J.K. Rowling)

Not to be a child but I swear to God it looks like there’s a straight-up dong coming out of her silky locks in the new pic.

Maybe I need to get my mind out of the French Olympic pole vaulter gutter.

As many renters living in Sydney would know, black mould is no bueno. It’s an umbrella term for a whole heap of yucky fungi but the most common types that grow in damp conditions in homes are Cladosporium, Alternaria and Stachybotrys chartarum fungi.

According to The Guardian, they can provoke asthma attacks, cause sneezing, a runny nose, rashes and have a negative effect on the immune system. In rare cases, people can develop mould infections caused by breathing in large amounts of specific allergens over time.

So, if J.K. Rowling does indeed have walls riddled with mould, it sadly doesn’t explain the transphobia. I guess that’s just who she is!!!!

While the idea of mould growing in a multimillionaire’s home is kind of hilarious, it looks like the mould is actually just some whimsical, ugly wallpaper.

So, I guess we can’t be expecting a memoir entitled J.K. Rowling And The Curse Of The Black Mould any time soon. However, we can enjoy these memes about the bonkers scenario.

It’s moments like these that make me thankful for living in the online age so I can giggle at all these silly little Tweets.

So, I guess that settles that. And, as always, if we want to see black mould, I’m sure we can just inspect the nooks and crannies of any city-adjacent sharehouse.