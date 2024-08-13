In what seems to be rather shitty news, an influencer has come under fire for using literal poo as a face mask. Yep, that’s where we’re at in life, folks!

Despite every bit of health advice we’ve ever learned about feces, Brazillian model Débora Peixoto swears by her beauty tip that she’s been touting on Instagram. According to her, smearing her own poo on her face helped cure dry skin.

Personally? I’d rather have a flaky face, but each to their own, I guess.

In the video, the influencer opens a small container and starts to spread the feces around on her face, resembling a clay or mud mask. She also chucks on a clothes peg on her nose to help with the stench.

This influencer is willing to put her body on the line for smooth, smooth skin. (Image: Instagram @deborapeixoto.ofc)

She then uses face wash to wash away the poo before showing off her glowing skin. You can watch the video here, if you dare.

“It worked for me and my skin has stopped flaking!” she told her followers.

Two healthcare professionals told the New York Post that following in Peixoto’s footsteps is a bad, bad idea.

“Of all the skincare ‘trends’, this is one of the strangest I have ever come across,” Dr. Sophie Momen said.

The consultant dermatologist from London’s Cadogan Clinic noted that using poo on your face can cause a whole host of issues, including food poisoning, viral and bacterial infections, or even trigger “redness and discomfort”.

Plastic surgeon Tunc Tiryaki from the same clinic echoed her statement, saying: “Feces contain a plethora of bacteria, viruses, and parasites, including E. coli, Salmonella and helminths, which can cause serious infections and diseases.”

He added that these pathogens can be introduced into your body via any small abrasions, cuts or mucous membranes, “leading to severe skin infections or systemic illnesses”.

Before you feel too grossed out, this is a cacao mask! It just looks like poo. (Image: Getty)

The idea of using feces on your face in the name of skincare isn’t completely left field (though I will maintain using your OWN feces is totally wack), with the Japanese known for using nightingale poo to soften and brighten skin.

The Uguisu No Fun Illuminating Mask differs from using just any old feces, though, as this particular product is made under strict conditions. According to The Guardian, only two companies have the seal of approval from the Japanese government, and the free-range birds are only given the best, organic seeds to nibble on.

After they do their business, the companies sterilise them using UV to get rid of things such as fungal spores, insect exoskeletons, micro-organisms, and bacterial debris, before it gets dehydrated, crushed into powder and then bottled up.

I’m sorry, but there’s nothing in this world that could make me smear shit on my face. No amount of fancy packaging, PR spin or influencer-speak. I’m gonna stick to my tried and true moisturiser and that’s that!

Feature Image: Instagram @deborapeixoto.ofc