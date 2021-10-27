Influencer Jess Hunt has responded to allegations that she photoshopped herself in front of the Eiffel Tower in a viral Instagram post.

ICYMI: The British influencer, who boasts 1.5 million followers on Instagram, was called out by the likes of her followers and almighty influencer tracker Celeb Spellcheck for seemingly editing herself in front of the Eiffel Tower in a series of pics and vids.

Observe:

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, influencer Jess insisted that the pics are legit, claiming that she captured them at the one and only Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“These pictures weren’t Photoshopped; I was genuinely there,” she said. “I even have a video on the Instagram post of me in front of the Eiffel Tower.”

I gave the gal the benefit of the doubt in my initial story where I wrote that it’s possible she’s in on the joke and just wanted to kill some lockdown hours by editing some cute Parisian piccies. I legit thought she’d come out with a response that would be something like: “LOL you’re all morons. OF COURSE these pics are edited.”

But it seems like she’s sticking with her story. Bold choice, but go off, my Paris-loving queen. Sacré bleu…

The video she mentioned that supposedly proves she was actually in Paris is in the above Instagram carousel, which fans have pointed out appears to have been filmed using a green screen, based on the quality of the video.

There’s also been much debate about whether or not she’d even be able to stand and snap pics and vids from that location.

“I was at the Eiffel Tower 2020. You 100% cannot drive underneath. It is a big garden and pedestrian area,” one follower wrote. “You can drive beside it – but as this video is – you cannot drive underneath like this.”

“Real video of the tower or not, she’s still photoshopped herself into it,” Celeb Spellcheck responded.

I guess… not?

