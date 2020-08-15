The ‘Hurt My Feelings’ trend is the latest viral video trend to take over TikTok and honestly, who hurt these people?

If you’ve been living under a rock and somehow haven’t seen the trend, it’s basically an outlet for people to offload their childhood trauma while LaRoux’s Bulletproof plays in the background, which is very normal TikTok energy.

After endlessly scrolling through the videos in an attempt to feel better about my own life in isolation, I have learned a few things. For starters, the cast and crew of Dance Moms have absolutely dominated this trend. I’m not going to bombard you with all of them, but if you had a favourite Dance Moms star, they’ve likely made a Hurt My Feelings video.

Actually, dancers in general are just a really damaged breed of people. Here I was thinking I was uniquely messed up for still having nightmares about that time I stacked it on stage in my year 8 dance concert, but it turns out pretty much anyone who took ballet classes is just processing some ~shit~. If you know a dancer or ex-dancer, you might wanna give them a hug after watching some of these.

But the damage that comes from messing up a triple-pirouette isn’t the only thing I’ve been reminded of thanks to this trend, I’ve also learned that some relationships are just giant red flags.

For starters, dating an athlete is likely a bad idea. Whether they’re a football player, a swimmer or a professional dancer, they’re probably a walking red flag, according to TikTok.

Honestly, after watching these TikToks I’m convinced all relationships are doomed and love is just a lie they tell us so we’ll be distracted Netflix and chilling while they change the batteries in the birds. Seriously, after hearing these stories I just can’t understand why anyone would want to date.

I mean, nothing will ever top this poor girl who gave her boyfriend a KIDNEY only to be cheated on months later. The lesson here? Keep your organs, produce your own orgasms.

While we’re on the topic of relationships, don’t interfere in your kids’ dating lives.

And finally, here’s just a bunch more truly cursed videos to make you feel better about your lives right now. Even if you’re cooped up in lockdown, just be glad you’re not any of these people.