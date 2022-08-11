Calling all girls, gays and theys on the dating apps — Hinge has introduced a brand-spanking new feature to help LGBTQIA+ people find the love of their life and become more comfortable in the dating space. We simply love to see positive steps towards inclusion.

In case you missed it, Hinge has added a new feature to its app called Not-So-Frequently Asked Questions (NFAQ). The in-app guide serves as a resource for LGBTQIA+ people who may have a multitude of questions before they start dating complete strangers.

Being queer comes with a lot of baggage, but also inherently features multiple aspects of living that you don’t get taught in schools or from your parents. How do you start dating someone when you’re not ready to come out to your family? How do you establish boundaries around substance use, which is so prominent and celebrated in queer spaces?

Hinge aims to answer these questions for baby gays (and everyone else, of course) by teaming up with six queer individuals, who have each given in-depth answers to a different question each.

“For LGBTQIA+ people, our experiences are so unique that the typical answers to dating questions don’t meet our needs,” said Hinge’s in-house therapist/Love and Connection Expert Moe Ari Brown, LMFT.

“NFAQ is a transformative resource that will support queer daters with creating and maintaining authentic relationships.

“NFAQ is making the necessary space to not only answer LGBTQIA+ folks’ burning questions but to also cultivate an atmosphere of celebration and inclusivity on Hinge and beyond our app.”

Although some of the questions are very general, I would have loved to have some of these when I entered the dating space. Especially questions around being hesitant to be someone’s first queer experience or navigating the whole faith issue in a queer relationship.

Here’s a little taste of what some of the answers on the app look like. This one was provided by social worker and therapist Shahem McLaurin and answers a question about the best way to set expectations around getting sexual when you identify as demisexual.

“Being demisexual, asexual, or choosing to be celibate doesn’t mean you can’t connect with others,” wrote McLaurin.

“Acts of nonsexual intimacy can be powerful in any relationship, and boundaries help us do that in meaningful and healthy ways.

“Boundaries operate like a compass, guiding you towards folk who will love and support you without trying to own or control.”

Hinge’s NFAQ update is officially on the app right now. Go and enjoy it, baby queers!!!