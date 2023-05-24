I love an epic mic drop moment, a passion which has probably been fuelled by my years of watching unnecessarily dramatic TV shows. But considering how ludicrous such shows are, they’ve never given us a story as dramatic and scintillating as this one about a groom who spilled the beans about his brand spanking new bride’s affair after the wedding ceremony.

Coming from a Desperate Housewives fan, that’s a big claim. But alas, in my heart of hearts, I know it’s true.

Wedding planners Georgie Mitchell and Beth Smith discussed the spicy-ass tea on their podcast, The Unfiltered Bride, which is basically all about wedding drama and gossip. In other words, it’s perfect content.

“There was a wedding, and they did the wedding. Bride and groom got married, lovely ceremony, drinks reception, sat down for [a] wedding breakfast, had their food, speeches after food,” Mitchell explained.

“Father of the bride does his thing, groom stands up and says, ‘Just before I, like, properly get started, there’s some envelopes coming around now. If you could all open them up — yeah, those are pictures of the bride fucking the best man, so I’ll be leaving now’.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. FUCK OFF.

Mitchell then explained how the groom dropped the microphone — a LITERAL mic drop, people! — and walked out of the venue with his entire family in tow. She said the whole gang knew but wanted to wait until after the celebrations had taken place to reveal the bombshell ‘cos the bride’s family had paid for everything.

SCREAAAAAAAMMMIINNNGGGGG. Consider me gagged, nay, gooped. I am on cloud nine.

Waiting until the end of the wedding to spill the beans to *all* the guests. Coming prepared with receipts, which he surely would’ve printed out at whatever the British equivalent of Officeworks is. This bloke is a god-tier hater and for that, I wish him nothing but the best. I would’ve paid excellent money to have been invited to that wedding, simply so I could bask in the drama and intrigue.

What I need to know is how the bride and best man reacted, and also how it went down with the bride’s family who footed the bill. I can’t imagine it would’ve been a pleasant drive home, that’s for sure.

For any naysayers who are wondering why the fella waited until after the wedding to spill the tea, marriages in the United Kingdom are only valid until they’ve been entered in the marriage register and signed by each spouse and two witnesses. And it doesn’t sound like the groom wants to make this shit legit anytime soon.

But hey, at least he got a fucking cracking story out of the whole shemozzle.