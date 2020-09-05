Thanks for signing up!

If you reckon you’ve already exhausted your Netflix, Stan, Binge and Amazon Prime libraries in isolation and you’re bored in the house and you’re in the house bored, might I suggest some wholesome food surgery TikToks?

Food surgery, made famous by *that* grape video, remains a viral TikTok trend thanks to user @food_surgery.x0. If you’ve ever asked yourself what would happen if you gave a banana a c-section, you’re in luck because now you’ve got an answer.

I was introduced to this weird corner of TikTok by internet reporter Cam Wilson, who shared the incredible ‘nana surgery on Twitter, promptly sending me down a rabbit hole I never thought I’d venture down.

Remember "they did surgery on a grape"? Well there's an account run by an Australian teen who just does food surgery. Behold "Mrs banana had twins today. But sadly she lost a lot of blood and had passed away." pic.twitter.com/1tW4iNyZAd — friendlycammies 2: still simpin 4 bill (@cameronwilson) September 5, 2020

But if you thought a banana dying a slow and painful death from a c-section was the weirdest thing you’d see today, you are sorely mistaken, my friend.

For starters, we’ve got a far less gruesome c-section for Mrs Pickle who suffered no postpartum complications.

@food_surgery.x0 It was a very successful C section today, the baby and it’s Mum went home very happy. ???? ♬ Food Surgery – chivalroustube

Perhaps I can interest you in this video of a lime getting a blood test?

But personally, I’m more a ‘melon getting a brain tumour removed’ kinda girl, myself.