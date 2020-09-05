If you reckon you’ve already exhausted your Netflix, Stan, Binge and Amazon Prime libraries in isolation and you’re bored in the house and you’re in the house bored, might I suggest some wholesome food surgery TikToks?
Food surgery, made famous by *that* grape video, remains a viral TikTok trend thanks to user @food_surgery.x0. If you’ve ever asked yourself what would happen if you gave a banana a c-section, you’re in luck because now you’ve got an answer.
I was introduced to this weird corner of TikTok by internet reporter Cam Wilson, who shared the incredible ‘nana surgery on Twitter, promptly sending me down a rabbit hole I never thought I’d venture down.
Remember "they did surgery on a grape"?
Well there's an account run by an Australian teen who just does food surgery.
Behold "Mrs banana had twins today. But sadly she lost a lot of blood and had passed away." pic.twitter.com/1tW4iNyZAd
But if you thought a banana dying a slow and painful death from a c-section was the weirdest thing you’d see today, you are sorely mistaken, my friend.
For starters, we’ve got a far less gruesome c-section for Mrs Pickle who suffered no postpartum complications.
It was a very successful C section today, the baby and it’s Mum went home very happy. ????
Perhaps I can interest you in this video of a lime getting a blood test?
Mr lime had some bad news today. But I will do everything I can do to help him. #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca #surgery
But personally, I’m more a ‘melon getting a brain tumour removed’ kinda girl, myself.
Mrs candy fruit hqd a really bad brain tumer so i had to remove it as soon as possible#xyzbca #fyp #foryoupage #surgery