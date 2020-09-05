If you reckon you’ve already exhausted your Netflix, Stan, Binge and Amazon Prime libraries in isolation and you’re bored in the house and you’re in the house bored, might I suggest some wholesome food surgery TikToks?

Food surgery, made famous by *that* grape video, remains a viral TikTok trend thanks to user @food_surgery.x0. If you’ve ever asked yourself what would happen if you gave a banana a c-section, you’re in luck because now you’ve got an answer.

I was introduced to this weird corner of TikTok by internet reporter Cam Wilson, who shared the incredible ‘nana surgery on Twitter, promptly sending me down a rabbit hole I never thought I’d venture down.

But if you thought a banana dying a slow and painful death from a c-section was the weirdest thing you’d see today, you are sorely mistaken, my friend.

For starters, we’ve got a far less gruesome c-section for Mrs Pickle who suffered no postpartum complications.

It was a very successful C section today, the baby and it’s Mum went home very happy. ????

Perhaps I can interest you in this video of a lime getting a blood test?

Mr lime had some bad news today. But I will do everything I can do to help him. #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca #surgery

But personally, I’m more a ‘melon getting a brain tumour removed’ kinda girl, myself.

Mrs candy fruit hqd a really bad brain tumer so i had to remove it as soon as possible#xyzbca #fyp #foryoupage #surgery

